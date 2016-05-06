Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?
Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, a wildfire is sweeping through parts of Alberta, Canada, and Leicester City pulled off the impossible. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.
1. 2016 U.S. Elections
Who — besides Donald Trump — is left in the Republican presidential race?John KasichVia AP ImagesTed CruzVia AP ImagesMarco RubioVia AP ImagesNone of the above
It's none of the above.
In fact, no one is left in the race on the Republican side. Trump became the presumptive nominee after his primary win in Indiana this week, which prompted rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich to drop out.
2. Alberta Wildfire
Alberta, Canada, declared a provincial state of emergency this week over a wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray. What's the area known for?The aerospace industryOil productionLumber productionMaple syrup capital
It's oil production.
More than 80,000 people were evacuated from Fort McMurray, Canada's oil production capital, after wildfires swept through the city.
3. UK Elections
The UK had the biggest vote this week since the general election. It was a major test for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of which party?The Labour partyThe Conservative partyScottish National PartyLiberal Democrats
It's the Labour party.
Jeremy Corbyn’s party is on track to lose council seats, placing Labour in a historically weak position when it comes to preparing the ground for a general election victory.
4. Hamilton
Smash Broadway hit Hamilton snagged16 Tony award nominations this week, breaking which previous record holders?The Producers and Billy ElliotThe Wiz and DreamgirlsThe Phantom of the Opera and RentBilly Elliot and The Lion King
It's The Producers and Billy Elliot.
Both had 15 nominations. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Pulitzer Prize last month. The musical also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.
5. The "Grim Sleeper" Killings
A 63-year-old man was convicted of killing how many young black women in Los Angeles over the course of two decades?571012
It's 10.
Lonnie Franklin, now 63, was convicted of killing 10 young black women in South L.A. over the course of two decades starting in the 1980s.
6. Who Resigned?
Which country's prime minister resigned this week amid rifts with its president?TurkeyBangladeshPakistanRussia
It's Turkey.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced he is stepping down on Thursday. Davutoglu has long been thought to be against President Erdogan’s plan to consolidate power by moving Turkey toward a presidential system of governance.
7. Premier League Champions
Leicester City won England's Premier League championship for the first time in the club’s 132-year history. What were their odds this season?2,000–45,000–1200–1500–4
It's 5,000–1.
After starting the season with 5,000–1 odds, Leicester City was for the first time crowned Premier League champion on Monday, capping off a fairy-tale season that will go down in sporting history.
8. The Man Behind Bitcoin
This week, an Australian computer scientist and businessman named Craig Wright claimed he invented Bitcoin using which pseudonym?AapeliSatoshi NakamotoBartholomew GillJ. D. Robb
It's Satoshi Nakamoto.
Wright published a blog post says he’s the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto — the founder of the electronic currency. But then he said he couldn't provide evidence to back his claim.
9. Paying for Tinder
About how many people out there are paying for Tinder?500,0002 million1 millionNo one. Duh, it's free
It's 1 million.
A little over one year after launching, Tinder Plus — the paid version of the dating app — has hit 1 million users. Earlier this year, Tinder announced it had hit 100 million downloads
