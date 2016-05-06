BuzzFeed News

Do You Know What Happened In The News This Week?

news / quiz

Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, a wildfire is sweeping through parts of Alberta, Canada, and Leicester City pulled off the impossible. Take the BuzzFeed News quiz, made from stories featured in the BuzzFeed News app and the BuzzFeed News newsletter this week.

  1. 1. 2016 U.S. Elections

    Joe Raedle / Getty Images

    Who — besides Donald Trump — is left in the Republican presidential race?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Images
    John Kasich
    Via AP Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Images
    Ted Cruz
    Via AP Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via AP Images
    Marco Rubio
    Via AP Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    None of the above
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's none of the above.

    In fact, no one is left in the race on the Republican side. Trump became the presumptive nominee after his primary win in Indiana this week, which prompted rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich to drop out.

  2. 2. Alberta Wildfire

    Canadian Press

    Alberta, Canada, declared a provincial state of emergency this week over a wildfire that swept through Fort McMurray. What's the area known for?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The aerospace industry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oil production
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lumber production
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maple syrup capital
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's oil production.

    More than 80,000 people were evacuated from Fort McMurray, Canada's oil production capital, after wildfires swept through the city.

  3. 3. UK Elections

    The UK had the biggest vote this week since the general election. It was a major test for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of which party?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Labour party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Conservative party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Scottish National Party
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Liberal Democrats
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's the Labour party.

    Jeremy Corbyn’s party is on track to lose council seats, placing Labour in a historically weak position when it comes to preparing the ground for a general election victory.

  4. 4. Hamilton

    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    Smash Broadway hit Hamilton snagged16 Tony award nominations this week, breaking which previous record holders?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Producers and Billy Elliot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Wiz and Dreamgirls
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Phantom of the Opera and Rent
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Billy Elliot and The Lion King
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's The Producers and Billy Elliot.

    Both had 15 nominations. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Pulitzer Prize last month. The musical also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

  5. 5. The "Grim Sleeper" Killings

    Damian Dovarganes / AP

    A 63-year-old man was convicted of killing how many young black women in Los Angeles over the course of two decades?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    5
    Correct
    Incorrect
    7
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10
    Correct
    Incorrect
    12
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 10.

    Lonnie Franklin, now 63, was convicted of killing 10 young black women in South L.A. over the course of two decades starting in the 1980s.

  6. 6. Who Resigned?

    Reuters

    Which country's prime minister resigned this week amid rifts with its president?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Turkey
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bangladesh
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pakistan
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Russia
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Turkey.

    Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu announced he is stepping down on Thursday. Davutoglu has long been thought to be against President Erdogan’s plan to consolidate power by moving Turkey toward a presidential system of governance.

  7. 7. Premier League Champions

    Nick Potts / PA Wire/Press Association Images

    Leicester City won England's Premier League championship for the first time in the club’s 132-year history. What were their odds this season?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    2,000–4
    Correct
    Incorrect
    5,000–1
    Correct
    Incorrect
    200–1
    Correct
    Incorrect
    500–4
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 5,000–1.

    After starting the season with 5,000–1 odds, Leicester City was for the first time crowned Premier League champion on Monday, capping off a fairy-tale season that will go down in sporting history.

  8. 8. The Man Behind Bitcoin

    drcraigwright.net / buzzfeed.com

    This week, an Australian computer scientist and businessman named Craig Wright claimed he invented Bitcoin using which pseudonym?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Aapeli
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Satoshi Nakamoto
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Bartholomew Gill
    Correct
    Incorrect
    J. D. Robb
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Wright published a blog post says he’s the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto — the founder of the electronic currency. But then he said he couldn't provide evidence to back his claim.

  9. 9. Paying for Tinder

    Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

    About how many people out there are paying for Tinder?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    500,000
    Correct
    Incorrect
    2 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1 million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No one. Duh, it's free
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's 1 million.

    A little over one year after launching, Tinder Plus — the paid version of the dating app — has hit 1 million users. Earlier this year, Tinder announced it had hit 100 million downloads

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
