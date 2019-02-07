A Veterinarian/Drug Smuggler Stitched Heroin Into Puppies' Stomachs. Now He's Going To Prison

This 2005 photo provided by US Drug Enforcement Administration officials shows puppies rescued from a farm in Colombia destined for use by a US veterinarian working for a Colombian drug trafficking ring.

A veterinarian who surgically inserted liquid heroin into puppies as part of a Colombian drug smuggling operation was sent to prison on Wednesday after nearly a decade on the run.

Andres Lopez Elorez secretly raised the dogs at a farm he leased in Medellín, Colombia, from 2004 to 2005 and would use his veterinary skills to stitch little balloons filled with narcotics into their stomachs so drug traffickers could sneak them into the US, according to federal officials.

When the puppies arrived, the drugs were "surgically removed" from their stomachs. It's not clear how many of the animals died in the process, US prosecutors said.

Elorez was part of a larger Colombian drug ring that employed various methods, including human mules, to move drugs into the country.

On Jan. 1, 2005, US law enforcement searched the farm as part of a sting and found nine puppies and 17 bags of liquid heroin, 10 of which surgically removed from the dog's abdomens. Three of them died from viruses contracted after their surgeries.