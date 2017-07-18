We Went To Trump's Stores To See How Much Of The Stuff Is "Made In America"

Trump is celebrating "Made in America" week, so we went to some of his stores to see how much is actually made in the great US of A. We didn't find much.

And really enjoyed swinging a "beautiful" baseball bat, tipping a Stetson cowboy hat, gripping some golf clubs, and checking out a host of other American-made products, which, he argues, are the best of the best.

Since the campaign, Trump has vowed to restore American manufacturing jobs to floundering communities and slammed US companies for producing goods overseas.

While touting the importance of bringing these jobs back to Americans, the president has brushed aside the fact that several of his hotels are built with Chinese steel, towels made in India hang in his hotel bathrooms, and his daughter's apparel brand manufactures products in China and Singapore.