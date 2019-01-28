Tom Brokaw Made Some Pretty Disparaging Remarks About Hispanics And Now He's Sorry

Tom Brokaw, the former NBC Nightly News anchor, apologized Sunday after saying that "Hispanics should work harder at assimilation” into American culture during a discussion about President Trump's long-promised border wall.



During a roundtable discussion about immigration and the government shutdown on Meet the Press earlier Sunday, the veteran journalist argued that some Republicans are pushing for a wall because they fear "Hispanics will come here and all be Democrats," calling it an "extraordinary, important, new constituent in American politics."

“Also, I hear, when I push people a little harder, ‘Well, I don’t know whether I want brown grandbabies,'" Brokaw said.



The 78-year-old, who was accused last year of sexual misconduct, said he's "long" been arguing that the Hispanic community needs to "work harder" at assimilating into life and culture in the US.

“It’s the intermarriage that is going on and the cultures that are conflicting with each other,” Brokaw continued. “I also happen to believe that the Hispanics should work harder at assimilation. That’s one of the things I’ve been saying for a long time. You know, they ought not to be just codified in their communities but make sure that all their kids are learning to speak English, and that they feel comfortable in the communities. And that’s going to take outreach on both sides, frankly.”

Other panel participants, like PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, pushed back on Brokaw's remarks, calling the idea that Americans only can and should speak English "troubling."

His comments sparked criticism online. Lawmakers like Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, both Democrats, called the language divisive and “stunningly ignorant of the Hispanic community.”