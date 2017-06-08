Texas Just Passed One Of The Strictest Abortion Laws In The Country

Under a sweeping new law, women in Texas will be virtually unable to get the most common type of second-trimester abortions and legally required to bury or cremate their fetal remains.



On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed several anti-abortion measures into law that further restrict abortion rights, nearly a year after the Supreme Court ruled that much of the state's abortion restrictions were unconstitutional. Portions of the bill are slated to take effect this September.

The newly passed Texas Senate Bill 8 bans the most common type of second-trimester abortion, dilation and evacuation, or D&E, along with other regulations that abortion rights advocates argue reflect a new, harsher strategy to target focus on the fetus instead of the health of the mother to make it more difficult to safely get an abortion.

The Center for Reproductive Rights vowed to fight the law and expects other rights groups to follow, again pitting Texas in the center of a national battle over how far states can go in restricting abortion.



"No state has put together a host of restrictions in one package like this before," said Amanda Allen, the Center for Reproductive Rights' senior state legislative counsel. "It's the most sweeping piece of anti-abortion legislation this session."

Texas Alliance, a group who helped draft the bill, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the motivation for the legislation was "to respond to the videos from the Center for Medical Progress that exposed Planned Parenthood's sale and donation of tissues and organs harvested from the bodies of babies who died from elective abortion."

Multiple investigations have not found any evidence that Planned Parenthood sold tissue from aborted fetuses for profit.

Texas is known for enacting strict, sweeping abortion laws that have made it increasingly difficult for the vast state's 5.4 million women of reproductive age to access abortion services.



In 2013, lawmakers passed one of the nation’s strictest abortion laws, known as HB2, which shuttered about half of the nearly 40 abortion clinics scattered across the state. Although the Supreme Court struck down much of that law last year, only three abortion clinics have reopened, according to the Associated Press.