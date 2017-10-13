Californians Return To Rubble After Massive Wildfires: "It's Like He's Really Gone Now"

"[The fire] pushed through the metal fence and ignited the trees and I just grabbed my daughter and said we have to go."

SANTA ROSA, California — At 1:57 a.m., Bryan Heric awoke to explosions and a roaring wind so intense it sounded like it was juggling the large metal dumpsters outside his apartment and throwing them into the concrete. Then he opened his front door.

"I've never seen fire like that. There was no space in it, it was like a solid object," the 28-year-old recalled as he stood knee deep in the ashy remnants of his kitchen. "It pushed through the metal fence and ignited the trees and I just grabbed my daughter and said 'We have to go.'"

His girlfriend, Amy Larkin, grabbed their identities: passports, wedding photos, and a stuffed animal she had from birth and started sprinting to bang on neighbors' doors, bellowing that they needed to leave, before jumping into her car with Heric and his six-year-old daughter, Emma.

"It just jumped the freeway and moved so fast it was unreal," said Larkin, a 28-year-old dispatcher for the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Department. "I'm still not sure if some of my neighbors made it out. There's a few still missing."

As of Thursday, 31 people, nearly half in the Santa Rosa area, had died since the group of more than 20 wildfires started tearing across Northern California's still-parched farmland, wineries, and cities overnight Sunday. Fueled by strong, gusty winds, the wall of fire jumped freeways and incinerated buildings with indiscriminate fury, from fast food restaurants, to historical landmarks and homes in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, and other counties.



The sheer speed and force of the fires engulfed entire neighborhoods without warning, including Coffey Park, a subdivision where hundreds of homes were reduced to bent metal, charred vehicles, and still-smoking rubble. On Thursday, pieces of mail and magazines added bright spots of color to otherwise ash-covered, abandoned streets.

Officials estimate the flames destroyed 2,834 homes in Santa Rosa alone as recovery crews are still searching for bodies. The already-historic death toll is expected to continue to climb, with nearly 400 people still reported missing in Sonoma County as of Thursday, Sheriff Rob Giordano said.

"So far, in the recoveries, we have found bodies that were almost completely intact and bodies that were nothing more than ash and bone," he said.

Debbie Bratverg, a 60-year-old Coffey Park resident, only had time to chase down her second cat and grab photographs off the fireplace before jumping in the car with her husband and hitting the road with thousands of others.

"We know one person didn't make it out," she said. "You could hear the propane tanks exploding nearby."