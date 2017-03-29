This IHOP Waiter Helps A Woman With A Disability Eat Breakfast And People Are Beyond Touched

Joe Thomas has had the same Saturday breakfast routine for about the last five years.

After checking on his customers at an IHOP in Springfield, Illinois, the 43-year-old server slides next to an elderly couple he calls Dale and Ma and helps them eat breakfast. Ma has Huntington's disease, a genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, Thomas said, and has trouble with utensils.

Dale used to feed his wife before eating, letting his own breakfast — two eggs, sausages, and pancakes with butter and a single egg on top — go cold.

"One day I just said to him you eat your food — I got this," said Thomas, adding that he's watched Ma's health deteriorate for almost seven years. "I remember when she was able to walk and feed herself more than she can now."

Ma has been ordering the same breakfast for the last few years: a bowl of fruit, applesauce, and two eggs over medium, which Thomas helps cut.

"We've become good friends and I've grown attached to her. I'm just here to help," he added.

While this has become the trio's standard weekend tradition, a recent IHOP customer thought it was remarkable. Keshia Dotson was sitting nearby last Saturday and snapped a photo of Thomas wiping Ma's mouth with a napkin. Dotson shared "the touching moment" on Facebook, where it has since gone viral.