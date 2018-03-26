The FBI said the packages that were sent to five government facilities — including the CIA headquarters in Langley — contained "potential destructive devices."

A Washington man has been arrested in connection with multiple suspicious packages that were sent to five government facilities in and around DC, including the CIA headquarters, the FBI said Tuesday.

Thanh Cong Phan, 43, was taken into custody by FBI Seattle and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office from his house in Everett, Washington, on Monday, authorities said.



The FBI said that Phan appeared to be responsible for sending multiple suspicious packages from Seattle to mail processing facilities located at the CIA headquarters, Fort Belvoir, and the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Virginia, as well as the Joint Base Anacostia and Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington DC.

An FBI investigation determined that the packages "contained potential destructive devices." The packages were collected and sent for analysis to the FBI laboratory in Quantico.