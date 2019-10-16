A Very Big Dog Named Floyd Had To Be Rescued On A Hike And The Photos Are Heartwarming

Look, hiking a few miles up a mountain is hard. If you're a 190-pound dog named Floyd, who may not be in the best shape of his life, it's a bit too much.

The 3-year-old mastiff was hiking with his human up the Grandeur Peak trail in Salt Lake County, Utah, on Sunday and got so worn out he couldn't make it back to the car.

About five concerned hikers passed by the pup and his owner, who were stopped on the trail for hours, and called 911 once they got back to cell reception. Salt Lake County Search and Rescue were dispatched to rescue Floyd and quickly sprang to action to make sure the doggo got off the mountain before it got too dark and too cold, Todd Taylor, the team's squad leader, told BuzzFeed News.

"They started hiking around noon and it's usually a three-hour hike," Taylor said. "But they were sitting up there for a few hours. He would walk a few feet and then sit down and his paws were hurt and cut up."

The nonprofit, all-volunteer crew does about 50 rescues a year, Taylor, 49, said. They range from injured runners, dehydrated hikers, swift-water incidents, and jumping out of helicopters to get to stranded rock climbers.

Most of the volunteers have been rescuing people for 10 to 15 years. Saving dogs, though, is much rarer and required some strategizing.

"This was an interesting rescue because of the size of Floyd," Taylor said. "We knew we had a big dog, a 190-pounder, and we treated it like a normal rescue for a person."



Ten rescuers on two teams arrived armed with helmets, ropes, radios, and a litter — a piece of equipment used to carry people — to rescue Floyd. However, the wheel broke about a mile into the rescue, Taylor said, so the crew had to carry the massive mastiff the rest of the way down.

But Floyd handled the entire situation like a champ and was the best of boys.

