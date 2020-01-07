An 18-Year-Old Charged With Attacking A Planned Parenthood Shared Memes Popular With A New, Younger White Nationalist Movement

Federal authorities have charged an 18-year-old man connected to a young white nationalist movement of lighting an incendiary device and throwing it at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Delaware.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Samuel Gulick walked up to the Newark Planned Parenthood facility located next to the University of Delaware, spray-painted the front wall with a known far-right phrase, and threw a lit Molotov cocktail–type device at the window, according to court documents.

Video surveillance captured the suspect driving by the building 10 minutes before the attack. A few minutes later, Gulick approaches the facility, pulls something out of a plastic bag, and scrawls “Deus Vult” in red letters on the front wall, right beneath a blue Planned Parenthood sign that reads "Health Care Happens Here." The phrase means "God Wills It" and started as a meme among Trump supporters in 2016, referencing a holy war between Muslims and Christians.

Gulick then steps off the porch and waits until a car passes before lighting an object on fire and lobbing it at the window, according to the criminal complaint. The "destructive device" explodes and begins to burn as Gulick runs away. The fire, however, self-extinguishes in about one minute.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood called the attack "an act of domestic terrorism."

"Had we not had the security that we have and the building went up in flames, a lot of people could have been injured," Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Delaware, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. "There's student housing that surrounds that building and people think that it's just a Planned Parenthood, but it's not. It's about the whole community."

About half of the facility's patients are students, Lytle-Barnaby added.

Investigators found Gulick because he used his father's car to flee the scene, the complaint states. However, they also identified him through his Instagram profile, which was filled with far-right rhetoric and memes that reflect beliefs and attitudes in line with an evolving young white nationalist space, sometimes referred to as the America First movement, “groypers,” or the “groyper army,” so named for a distorted picture of an overweight version of Pepe the frog named Groyper.

These young white nationalists have grown into a more distinct branch of the American far-right movement over the last year. Members of the movement are largely pro-Trump, but also think the American right-wing should adopt more brazen white nationalist policies. Self-identified groypers heckled Donald Trump Jr. off the stage during his book tour in November, egged on by the movement’s favorite far-right YouTuber, Nicholas Fuentes.

