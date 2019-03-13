Flames from the Thomas fire burn in the hills above Carpinteria, California, on Dec. 11, 2017.

Another major utility company is to blame for starting one of California's largest and most destructive wildfires, investigators announced Wednesday.

Southern California Edison equipment sparked the Thomas fire in December 2017, devastating coastal communities in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and killing one resident and one firefighter. In all, the wind-driven blaze engulfed more than 281,000 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures.

About a month later, storms in the newly charred, vegetation stripped hills of Santa Barbara triggered massive mudflows in Montecito, which killed at least 23 other residents.

After a 13-month investigation, the Ventura County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection found that on the dry, windy night of Dec 4., one of the utility's power lines snapped and slapped against another energized line, creating an electrical arc and sending hot sparks into the brush below.

"The electrical arc deposited hot, burning or molten material onto the ground, in a receptive fuel bed, causing the fire," officials said in a press release.

In October, SoCal Edison said that it believed its electrical equipment was at least partly to blame for the disastrous wildfire, which burned for 40 days and, at one point, had 9,000 firefighters and other personnel working to extinguish it.

“SCE believes its electrical equipment was associated with an ignition near Koenigstein Road in Santa Paula — one of at least two origin points for the Thomas Fire,” it said in a statement.