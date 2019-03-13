Another California Utility Company Has Been Blamed For Starting One Of The State's Largest Wildfires
A SoCal Edison power line snapped and created an "electrical arc," sparking one of the largest wildfires in modern California history, investigators said.
Another major utility company is to blame for starting one of California's largest and most destructive wildfires, investigators announced Wednesday.
Southern California Edison equipment sparked the Thomas fire in December 2017, devastating coastal communities in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties and killing one resident and one firefighter. In all, the wind-driven blaze engulfed more than 281,000 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures.
About a month later, storms in the newly charred, vegetation stripped hills of Santa Barbara triggered massive mudflows in Montecito, which killed at least 23 other residents.
After a 13-month investigation, the Ventura County Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection found that on the dry, windy night of Dec 4., one of the utility's power lines snapped and slapped against another energized line, creating an electrical arc and sending hot sparks into the brush below.
"The electrical arc deposited hot, burning or molten material onto the ground, in a receptive fuel bed, causing the fire," officials said in a press release.
In October, SoCal Edison said that it believed its electrical equipment was at least partly to blame for the disastrous wildfire, which burned for 40 days and, at one point, had 9,000 firefighters and other personnel working to extinguish it.
“SCE believes its electrical equipment was associated with an ignition near Koenigstein Road in Santa Paula — one of at least two origin points for the Thomas Fire,” it said in a statement.
At the time, the Thomas fire was the largest in California's modern history until the Mendocino Complex fire, which ravaged Northern California from July to September.
While the full cost of the blaze, in terms of local, state, and federal resources and aid, has yet to be determined, Ventura officials and experts estimate it will be in the billions. Before firefighters had fully contained the blaze at the end of December, Cal Fire stated that the cost of battling the wildfire had topped $177 million.
"So far, officials have calculated that the fire caused about $70 million in damage to public infrastructure and $1 to $2 billion in damages to private infrastructure," Heather Sumagaysay, a spokesperson with the Ventura County Fire Department, told BuzzFeed News.
The utility will now also be responsible for the scores of insurance claims filed by victims of the Thomas fire, totaling about $1.3 billion, as well as from residents who lost their homes in the Montecito mudslides.
Firefighters finally contained the Thomas fire on Jan. 12, 2018, just days after massive mudslides devastated communities still recovering from the blaze. Wrecked by the wildfire, the charred land quickly gave way after heavy rains, killing at least 21 people.
SoCal Edison could be found to have violated several penal codes, including involuntary manslaughter, according to the report, which is now in the hands of the state attorney general, according to Sumagaysay.
The announcement SoCal Edison's involvement comes as the state is reckoning with the fallout from California's largest utility, PG&E and its role in starting a spate of deadly wildfires in the north. Last month, the utility also said it believes that its equipment likely started the Camp fire, which nearly leveled the rural town of Paradise and killed 85 people in November.
-
