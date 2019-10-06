Four people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday morning, police said. A motive for the shooting was not known and authorities were searching for as many as two attackers.

Around 1:30 a.m., Kansas City Police responded to a shooting at the crowded Tequila KC Bar, which is a private club where patrons need a membership. When they arrived, the scene was chaotic, with people still trying to flee the scene.

Inside, they found the bodies of four Latino men. One victim was in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s, and two others in their mid-20s, Officer Thomas Tomasic told reporters. Authorities do not believe it "was racially motivated" or random, he said.

The five people who were shot and injured were all outside the bar, police said. They were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.