Four People Were Killed And Five Others Injured In A Shooting At A Kansas City Bar
Police are still searching for two suspects and a motive. The victims were all Latino, but authorities say they do not believe it "was racially motivated."
Four people were killed and five others injured in a shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday morning, police said. A motive for the shooting was not known and authorities were searching for as many as two attackers.
Around 1:30 a.m., Kansas City Police responded to a shooting at the crowded Tequila KC Bar, which is a private club where patrons need a membership. When they arrived, the scene was chaotic, with people still trying to flee the scene.
Inside, they found the bodies of four Latino men. One victim was in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s, and two others in their mid-20s, Officer Thomas Tomasic told reporters. Authorities do not believe it "was racially motivated" or random, he said.
The five people who were shot and injured were all outside the bar, police said. They were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.
Tomasic said authorities believe that, based on evidence and witness accounts, there were two gunmen "who came back in and shooting."
"We don't have a specific motive yet as far as them coming in and targeting specific people," the officer said.
Authorities are investigating whether the suspects were involved in an incident at the bar earlier in the evening and then came back. The bar patrons were mostly Latino, he added.
In response to questions about the club's membership, Tomasic said customers had to show an ID and pass a background check, though that was rarely done and members could usually bring a guest.
"Most private clubs, there's not many left anymore and I don't think we will issue a license anymore...most of them don't follow the rules anyway," he said.
The weapon used in the shootings was a handgun, police said. There was no security at the door.
Agents from Kansas City's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also responded to the scene, according to a tweet from the agency.
"My prayers are with the family of the victims," Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor David Alvey said. "It's sad for all those involved."
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
