A Sea Lion Grabbed A Little Girl And Pulled Her Into The Water And It Is Insane

A Sea Lion Grabbed A Little Girl And Pulled Her Into The Water And It Is Insane

Oh, hell no.

By Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 21, 2017, at 10:55 p.m. ET

If you haven't seen this now-viral video yet, be prepared to never look at a sea lion the same way again.

Michael Fujiwara / Via youtube.com

It was a sunny Saturday evening and people were milling around a dock at Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in British Columbia when this sea lion swam up.

Michael Fujiwara

Michael Fujiwara, who lives nearby, was sitting on the dock sipping coffee around 6:45 p.m. and told BuzzFeed News he started recording as the animal slowly glided by. People started throwing bits of food and marveling at the sea lion's size.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Michael Fujiwara

In the video, after grabbing a piece of bread someone tossed, the sea lion hops up from the water and surprises a delighted little girl kneeling by the edge. She and others nearby laugh.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Michael Fujiwara
The little girl sits back on the edge, and few seconds later the sea lion jumps up again and bites her dress, yanking her into the water. Fujiwara jumps forward as others gasp, scream, and yell, "Oh my god!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Michael Fujiwara

Here it is in slow motion. Because OMG.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Michael Fujiwara

A man, who Fujiwara said was identified as the girl's grandfather, immediately leaps in and pulls her back out. The stunned family then immediately scurries down the dock.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Michael Fujiwara

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Fujiwara, who ran after the family to make sure the girl wasn't injured. "But people do usually get too close and they don’t realize they are dangerous, wild animals despite looking cute."

Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, told CBC News that the sea lion most likely thought the girl’s dress was food. The animals, Trites said, are not naturally dangerous or aggressive.

By Sunday, the Harbor Authority had put up signs telling people not to feed the sea lions.

Michael Fujiwara

"We were all pretty shaken up," Fujiwara said. "It was, like, out of nowhere."

Idk but this sea lion looks like he had been plotting the move for a while.

Michael Fujiwara
