Pope Francis Asked Catholic World Leaders To Stop Executing Prisoners

“The commandment, ‘Thou shalt not kill,' has absolute value, and concerns both the innocent and the guilty."

"I appeal to the conscience of those who govern so that international consensus is reached for the abolishment of the death penalty," the pope said. "And I propose to all those among them who are Catholic to make a courageous and exemplary gesture: May no execution sentence be carried out in this Holy Year of Mercy."

Francis’s Holy Year of Mercy began in December last year and ends on November 20.

This is the second time this week the pope has entered the political fray, after criticizing Donald Trump's plan to build a wall on the Mexican border as un-Christian.

The pope's remarks on Sunday came before an international conference against the death penalty, called "A World without the Death Penalty," which starts Monday in Rome.