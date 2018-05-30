A Pit Bull Killed An 8-Month-Old Girl While She Was Playing In Her Bouncy Chair

The baby was bouncing in her chair when the dog overpowered her grandmother and mauled her, police in Florida said.

A baby girl in Florida died Wednesday after the family's pit bull attacked her while she was playing in a bouncy chair, police said.

The 8-month-old was with her grandmother, who was bringing the dog back in from a walk around 11:30 a.m., when he broke free and bounded straight toward the little girl, Miramar Police Officer Yessenia Diaz told BuzzFeed News.

"The grandma was holding the dog after coming back inside and he overpowered her and went directly into the room where the child was bouncing and attacked her," Diaz said, calling the incident a "traumatizing tragedy not only for the family, but for the officers on scene, as well."



On Thursday, her mother identified her as Liana Valino, telling local outlets that her daughter was "my world."

"She was the best thing to ever happen to me," Brenda Villasin told reporters about Liana . “She smiled every morning. She was my world.”

The baby's injuries, Diaz said, were "severe" and first responders declared her dead at the scene. Her parents were at work at the time of the attack, she added.

Villasin explained that she had dropped her daughter off before work at the grandmother's home, WPLG reported.

"I am numb right now," her 24-year-old mother told reporters standing outside the home as investigators cleared the scene.