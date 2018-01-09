People Want Their Own "Executive Time" After Learning That Trump Spends His Mornings Watching TV And Tweeting

Here are some examples of how Trump now spends his days, according to Axios:

The president now usually gets to the Oval Office around 11 a.m. and is out the door by 6 p.m. with at least three hours of "Executive Time" built in, Axios reported. The publication obtained a different set of schedules than the ones the White House releases to the press.

It's unclear when Trump started cutting back his work schedule. Axios notes that the president had been logging much longer days in the Oval Office following his inauguration, but apparently was not a fan of early meetings and pushed for a later start.

In a statement responding to the Axios report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president's mornings are "a mix of residence time and Oval Office."

"The President is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen and puts in long hours and long days nearly every day of the week all year long," Sanders said. "It has been noted by reporters many times that they wish he would slow down because they sometimes have trouble keeping up with him."