The Parkland School Shooter Said An "Evil" Voice Told Him To Kill People

In his newly-released confession, the 19-year-old Parkland, Florida, school gunman talked about his depression and multiple suicide attempts.

Anxious and barely audible, Nikolas Cruz insisted that he "didn't deserve" a glass of cold water, to be read his rights, or to live after he gunned down 17 of his former classmates and teachers on Valentine's Day.

A few hours after police found him wandering near his former high school in Parkland, Florida, the 19-year-old sat alone in an interview room, telling authorities to kill him.

"Kill me. Just fucking kill me. Fuck," Cruz said to the empty room while a detective stepped out to get some water.

In a lengthy confession spanning about 12 hours and 217 pages, Cruz reticently told detectives about his depression, his family "putting him down," the times he had tried to kill himself, and the "evil," violent voice in his head that told him to "burn, kill, destroy."

Florida prosecutors released the transcript of his confession on Monday, though pages of the interview describing the actual shooting and how he got to the school were redacted and will not be immediately publicized. The video of Cruz's meeting with Broward County Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio will be released Tuesday.

From the beginning, Curcio had to coax answers out of Cruz, who kept his voice low, head down, and claimed to not remember details like his own phone number, what kind of cell phone he owned, or the address of the home where he had been living for the past few months.

“I can’t remember anything," he murmured.

After denying he did drugs, Cruz then said he did “a lot, no one knew about," ticking off substances like Xanax and marijuana. Two few months before the shooting, after his mother died suddenly, he tried to kill himself by taking a large amount of Ibuprofen. One night, he said he snuck out of the house he was staying at and went to Walgreen's to buy bottles of Ibuprofen and Advil.

When asked why, he said he was "depressed about everything," particularly his mother dying.

Before she died, he tried committing suicide by drinking too much alcohol.

"Loneliness," he explained, confirming that he did not have a lot of friends.

Cruz went on to explain his overwhelming depression, how he was kicked out of school for failing grades and fighting, and how upset he felt when he was transferred.

A report released late Friday revealed that school district officials made two key mistakes that resulted in Cruz losing the special-needs services he had been receiving since he was 3 years old, leaving him without therapeutic assistance and rendering him a "general education" student for his last two years of high school despite a long and well-documented history showing that was far from the case.

Throughout his life, the gunman said his mother "put him down" and called him "crazy, stupid, and worthless." As the detective continued to pry and peel back layers of Cruz's childhood and troubled time at school, the gunman constantly referred to himself as "stupid" and as a "coward," revealing that he wanted to be an Army Ranger when he grew up but failed the test.