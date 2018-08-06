The Parkland School Shooter Said An "Evil" Voice Told Him To Kill People
In his newly-released confession, the 19-year-old Parkland, Florida, school gunman talked about his depression and multiple suicide attempts.
Anxious and barely audible, Nikolas Cruz insisted that he "didn't deserve" a glass of cold water, to be read his rights, or to live after he gunned down 17 of his former classmates and teachers on Valentine's Day.
A few hours after police found him wandering near his former high school in Parkland, Florida, the 19-year-old sat alone in an interview room, telling authorities to kill him.
"Kill me. Just fucking kill me. Fuck," Cruz said to the empty room while a detective stepped out to get some water.
In a lengthy confession spanning about 12 hours and 217 pages, Cruz reticently told detectives about his depression, his family "putting him down," the times he had tried to kill himself, and the "evil," violent voice in his head that told him to "burn, kill, destroy."
Florida prosecutors released the transcript of his confession on Monday, though pages of the interview describing the actual shooting and how he got to the school were redacted and will not be immediately publicized. The video of Cruz's meeting with Broward County Sheriff’s Detective John Curcio will be released Tuesday.
From the beginning, Curcio had to coax answers out of Cruz, who kept his voice low, head down, and claimed to not remember details like his own phone number, what kind of cell phone he owned, or the address of the home where he had been living for the past few months.
“I can’t remember anything," he murmured.
After denying he did drugs, Cruz then said he did “a lot, no one knew about," ticking off substances like Xanax and marijuana. Two few months before the shooting, after his mother died suddenly, he tried to kill himself by taking a large amount of Ibuprofen. One night, he said he snuck out of the house he was staying at and went to Walgreen's to buy bottles of Ibuprofen and Advil.
When asked why, he said he was "depressed about everything," particularly his mother dying.
Before she died, he tried committing suicide by drinking too much alcohol.
"Loneliness," he explained, confirming that he did not have a lot of friends.
Cruz went on to explain his overwhelming depression, how he was kicked out of school for failing grades and fighting, and how upset he felt when he was transferred.
A report released late Friday revealed that school district officials made two key mistakes that resulted in Cruz losing the special-needs services he had been receiving since he was 3 years old, leaving him without therapeutic assistance and rendering him a "general education" student for his last two years of high school despite a long and well-documented history showing that was far from the case.
Throughout his life, the gunman said his mother "put him down" and called him "crazy, stupid, and worthless." As the detective continued to pry and peel back layers of Cruz's childhood and troubled time at school, the gunman constantly referred to himself as "stupid" and as a "coward," revealing that he wanted to be an Army Ranger when he grew up but failed the test.
In his confession, he admitted to committing one of the worst school shootings in US history with a legally purchased AR-15 and a black bag full of ammunition, which he bought all online.
He said he purchased the assault-style rifle for $560 at a gun store in Margate because it was "cool looking" and he "needed to feel safe."
For years, Cruz said he had been tortured daily by an "evil voice" that emerged right after his father died around 2005 and "started getting worse when my mom passed."
When it tells him to "burn, kill, destroy," Cruz told the detective that he would try not to obey, but often complied, burning fire pits and killing animals.
A week before the shooting, the 19-year-old said he had planned to go to a park, though he didn't have one picked out, and start shooting people but he "didn't want to do it."
When pressed as to why he didn’t follow through with “the bad side” telling him to gun down people at a park, Cruz said he didn’t know.
The night before the massacre, the shooter said the "demon" voice popped into his head while he was working at the Dollar Tree.
"What's the voice telling you?" Curcio asked.
"To hurt people," he replied, explaining that the voice "is in me."
The next morning, he said the voice told him to get an Uber and go to his former high school.
"It's a voice. The voice is in here," he repeatedly tells the detective. "And then it's me. It's just regular me just trying to be a good person."
The "demon" voice, though, also acted as a kind of imaginary friend, he told the detective. Despite it being "bad," Cruz felt that it cared about him more than his own family, who, he accused of mentally abusing him.
"I have someone in my head who I can talk to about it," the gunman said.
"So why do you want to be friends with somebody who just wants to tell you to do bad things?" the detective probed.
"To have somebody," Cruz replied. "Because I have no one."
