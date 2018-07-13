“I Can Go Shoot Them,” Nikolas Cruz Told A Parkland Student's Mother Before The Rampage

A newly released batch of investigative files shows even more warning signs missed by people who knew and interacted with the shooter.

About a year before he allegedly shot and killed 17 students and faculty members at a Florida high school, Nikolas Cruz told the mother of a student at his former school that he might shoot up the campus, but his threats went unreported.



Cruz, who has confessed to the Valentine's Day rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was known to have a troubling list of behavioral problems and violent tendencies, and even expressed a desire to become a school shooter on a YouTube page, most of which school officials and authorities dismissed or ignored.

In a newly released trove of evidence this week, the recollections of former classmates, neighbors, family members, and others weave together even more missed warning signs about the troubled gunman.

During the summer before the shooting, Cruz worked as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store in Coral Springs. While in line to buy some items and pick up her daughter at the end of her shift, Giovanna Cantone tried to console Cruz about his previous expulsion from the high school after a fight.

Her daughter, Ina, she said, had also left Marjory Stoneman Douglas and was doing well at her new school.



"I said, you know what, let bygones be bygones. Let it go," she recalled in a sworn statement to investigators on Feb. 20, one of several testimonies released by prosecutors on Wednesday. "I said there are other options out there."

The mother encouraged Cruz to finish his high school diploma online, telling the teen, "You can take as long as you like...put a little ease on you."

His response shocked her and left her "pulling back."

"Thanks for the tip," he told her. "He says, 'I can do that' … or he says, 'I go shoot them. I can go shoot them and you know I can shoot you too.'"

Stunned, Cantone said she told Cruz not to talk like that, to listen to her advice and he will be "fine." The mother chalked his remark up to his being a "young kid." They say stupid things like that, she told officials.

"But when I left I was like frightened," she went on, adding that she told her daughter to be careful around him." Cantone never reported the encounter to the manager or authorities, instead shaking it off even though she felt that "he was talking kind of crazy... I didn't really think he was going to do this."

"I'm sorry for that," she said.

Her daughter, Ina, overheard the conversation between Cruz and her mother. She, too, thought Cruz was joking, since he had never talked about it before, according to her testimony.