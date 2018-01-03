This 6 AM PST temperature map shows bitter cold across much of the Lower 48. The only mild conditions exist across… https://t.co/zu6QbbHdsY

Hi there. Happy 2018. So glad you're here. Basically, the entire United States has turned into Siberia, people are losing their damn minds, and a bomb cyclone storm is engulfing the country. Welcome.

i’m done with winter. i’m done with being cold. i’m done brushing off my car every time i wanna go somewhere. im do… https://t.co/L1JeeypRBg

Almost half of America woke up to temperatures below zero. We want to know how cold is it where you are and how are… https://t.co/rVdpubkuaR

Greetings from Far Rockaway WHERE THE ACTUAL OCEAN IS FREEZING

Jan 2, 2018 - Lake Thunderbird, OK - Cool ice formations from waves splashing over the branches and freezing. #okwx

#FrozenAmerica it is so cold here my husband can make his own "snotsicles"

JUST IN: Video of ~100 car pileup on I-90 outside #Buffalo - shot by Kadire Flowers

Intersection of S. Wolfe & E. Lombard St. in #Baltimore...drivable but tricky. Some vehicles caked in ice. 😳❄️ #GMM2

I mean at least this person put their windshield wipers up.

It's so cold in Massachusetts that sharks are freezing to death: https://t.co/zo9Xx3Xqb4

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees https://t.co/hVARp8LMkW

Iguanas in Florida are apparently so cold they are falling out of trees.

Wyoming state officials and dozens of volunteers join forces to rescue several elk trapped on thin ice, pulling som… https://t.co/w6oLmWXa36

These iceballs that form on the shores of freezing lakes in Michigan and Estonia are superweird and beautiful.… https://t.co/h3Ol1KGhPQ

There are ICEBALLS on the shore. I'm sorry. This is insane.

Tallahassee under a Winter Storm Warning in North Florida as freezing rain, sleet, and snow intensifies by early We… https://t.co/D94jx5pTG7

Forecasters are projecting that places in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida could see snow. It's been four years since the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Florida.

I know I know it’s only snow... but this is Florida. Next is Big Foot

It's like the country has just frozen over. But WAIT. Because this is the world we live in, it's going to get even colder. Much colder. Frigid wind, sleet, and snow are slated to smack the East Coast this week, causing millions of people to question why they are not living in California.

All day Thursday meteorologists are going to be glued to the new GOES-East satellite watching a truly amazing extra… https://t.co/EBPlt59Mwk

So, if central central pressure of a LOW drops twice the rate of "bombogenesis" is that "hyper-bombogenesis"?? GFS… https://t.co/nW7aCV4Lxd

So we asked weather experts to break this down for us. Here you go:

The winter storm is being described as a “bomb cyclone.” Yes, this is a real scientific term that's been around for decades and refers to a storm’s rapid intensification, meteorologist Ryan Maue told BuzzFeed News. If a storm’s central pressure drops 24 millibars or more in a 24 hour period, it’s known as a bomb or described as "bombing out."

The winter storm has other names, too: nor’easter or this other comforting one: a mid-latitude cyclone.

Surprisingly, winter cyclones aren’t exactly unprecedented, according to Jonathan Martin, a meteorology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. About 10 storms like this occur across the northern hemisphere every year, he said.

It’s possible this storm will set records for cold temperatures and snowfall in some areas, especially in the southeastern US. But these storms are unpredictable, said Martin, and “the jury is not in yet on where the storm is going to go.”