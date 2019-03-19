New Zealand Police Say They Stopped The Mosque Shooter From Carrying Out Another Attack

New Zealand authorities said Wednesday officers stopped the gunman accused of killing 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch while on his way to a third attack.

Police commissioner Mike Bush told reporters that the gunman, who officials said acted alone that Friday afternoon, was en route to terrorize more people before officers intervened.

"We strongly we believe we stopped him on the way to further attack," he said. "Lives were saved."

Officers arrested the 28-year-old suspect, Brenton Tarrant, 21 minutes after they received the first emergency call, Bush said.

The New Zealand Herald published video of the moment police apprehended the gunman after ramming his car off the road. The officers were in the middle of a training session on how to handle armed offenders when they received the call about an active shooter in Christchurch, the paper reported.

The suspect was speeding down a road, weaving in and out of traffic with his hazard lights on, police said. Using their vehicles, officers sidelined him and dragged him out of the driver's side and onto the sidewalk where he was arrested.

Bush had said that officers found improvised explosive devices and other weapons in his car.