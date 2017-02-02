Donald Trump's Doctor Says He Takes A Drug To Help His Hair Grow Because let's be honest, that comb-over is next level. Twitter

Donald Trump's hair has fascinated and confounded observers for years. Its color, height, and all-around feathery fluffiness has prompted many debates and investigations. Well, now we have some insight on the HOTUS: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

The president takes medication to bolster his hair growth, Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, told the New York Times. Finasteride, otherwise known as Propecia, is marketed to treat male-pattern baldness, and apparently works like a dream.

Bornstein told the Times he also took the drug and that it helped him "maintain his own shoulder-length hair."

“He has all his hair,” Bornstein said. “I have all my hair.” Getty Images

People have wondered if Trump’s hair, given its unique shape and ~flow~, is real.

I don't want to see Trump's tax returns, I just want to know what's on top of his head. Is that a ferret, a toupee, or real hair?

Last year, Gawker concluded Trump's hair was likely a $60,000 weave, Men's Health thought he was combing it over to hide something, and Jimmy Fallon made history by actually tousling it.



Trump has repeatedly defended the validity of his golden locks, even joking that he welcomed a rainy inauguration day because "they're going to see that it's my real hair." As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a “wig.” My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine.

@Lawrence Yes, great hair, and it's actually mine.

Bornstein said the president also takes antibiotics to help with rosacea, a statin for elevated blood cholesterol, and a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack. Bornstein and the White House did not immediately respond to questions on Trump's hair-growth method.

At 70, Trump is the oldest president in US history. Bornstein shared a report in December claiming that Trump would be the healthiest president ever. His physical strength and stamina are “extraordinary,” Bornstein had said.

We now have a small window into the mystery that is Trump's hair, but the real question remains: Re my hair-Should I change it? What do you think?



