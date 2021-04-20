Here's How People In George Floyd Square Reacted To The Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict
They cheered, jumped in the air, and even broke down in tears.
MINNEAPOLIS — As people in Minneapolis and around the country anxiously awaited the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin to be announced, a crowd gathered in what’s become known as George Floyd Square.
The pavement outside Cup Foods has become the center of protests and community block parties since then-officer Chauvin killed Floyd there last summer, sparking a national reckoning on police violence and racial justice. On Tuesday, people gathered once again as the court said the jury had reached a verdict after about 10 hours of deliberation.
For about an hour, Minneapolis and the nation waited for the announcement of the jury's decision. Cup Foods shut down, its owner fearing what would happen if Chauvin was found not guilty. Meanwhile outside, news coverage blared from car radios and people's phones.
Gathering around handheld screens, the crowd watched live as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of all three counts: murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.
The crowd erupted in cheers, with people jumping and raising fists. Some broke down in relief; one woman started sobbing. Others passed out food, colored and played music.
“We got justice today,” said Jennifer Starr Dodd, an organizer with Our Village Reunion.
She said Floyd’s death ignited a movement in the community, adding that she saw men crying in the streets "because they didn't know how to deal with the trauma and pain of what they witnessed that day."
"They saw a man get murdered and they couldn't do anything because they feared for their life. And they had to walk around and deal with that for the past year and they're still here and they're still present and they're still fighting," she said. "So I've seen growth. I've seen strength. I've seen healing. I've seen pain. I've seen trauma. But I see hope. I see hope."
