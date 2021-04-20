Here's How People In George Floyd Square Reacted To The Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

MINNEAPOLIS — As people in Minneapolis and around the country anxiously awaited the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin to be announced, a crowd gathered in what’s become known as George Floyd Square.

The pavement outside Cup Foods has become the center of protests and community block parties since then-officer Chauvin killed Floyd there last summer, sparking a national reckoning on police violence and racial justice. On Tuesday, people gathered once again as the court said the jury had reached a verdict after about 10 hours of deliberation.

For about an hour, Minneapolis and the nation waited for the announcement of the jury's decision. Cup Foods shut down, its owner fearing what would happen if Chauvin was found not guilty. Meanwhile outside, news coverage blared from car radios and people's phones.

Gathering around handheld screens, the crowd watched live as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of all three counts: murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.