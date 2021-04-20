 Skip To Content
Here's How People In George Floyd Square Reacted To The Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

They cheered, jumped in the air, and even broke down in tears.

By Brianna Sacks

Map of Minneapolis, Minnesota

Reporting From

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Picture of Brianna Sacks Brianna Sacks BuzzFeed News Reporter
Last updated on April 20, 2021, at 7:02 p.m. ET

Posted on April 20, 2021, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Brianna Sacks / BuzzFeed News / Via Twitter: @bri_sacks

A man watches CNN inside Cup Foods as news broke that the jury had reached a verdict.

MINNEAPOLIS — As people in Minneapolis and around the country anxiously awaited the verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin to be announced, a crowd gathered in what’s become known as George Floyd Square.

The pavement outside Cup Foods has become the center of protests and community block parties since then-officer Chauvin killed Floyd there last summer, sparking a national reckoning on police violence and racial justice. On Tuesday, people gathered once again as the court said the jury had reached a verdict after about 10 hours of deliberation.

For about an hour, Minneapolis and the nation waited for the announcement of the jury's decision. Cup Foods shut down, its owner fearing what would happen if Chauvin was found not guilty. Meanwhile outside, news coverage blared from car radios and people's phones.

Gathering around handheld screens, the crowd watched live as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of all three counts: murder in the second degree, murder in the third degree, and manslaughter in the second degree.

Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

Live as the verdict was read and people erupted into cheers and started sobbing when the jury announced Derek Chauvin was guilty of murdering George Floyd

Twitter: @bri_sacks

The crowd erupted in cheers, with people jumping and raising fists. Some broke down in relief; one woman started sobbing. Others passed out food, colored and played music.

Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

📸 from the peaceful, celebratory gathering to honor George Floyd at the corner where he died. People are passing out food, coloring, playing music, and cheering speakers who are talking about what this moment means

Twitter: @bri_sacks

“We got justice today,” said Jennifer Starr Dodd, an organizer with Our Village Reunion.

She said Floyd’s death ignited a movement in the community, adding that she saw men crying in the streets "because they didn't know how to deal with the trauma and pain of what they witnessed that day."

"They saw a man get murdered and they couldn't do anything because they feared for their life. And they had to walk around and deal with that for the past year and they're still here and they're still present and they're still fighting," she said. "So I've seen growth. I've seen strength. I've seen healing. I've seen pain. I've seen trauma. But I see hope. I see hope."

Brianna Sacks @bri_sacks

“I feel seen,” Jennifer Starr Dodd, an organizer with Our Village Reunion, said after breaking down over the guilty verdict. Floyd’s death ignited a movement in this community and she saw a lot of good from it, but also a lot of pain and trauma. In this moment, she sees “hope”

Twitter: @bri_sacks

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

