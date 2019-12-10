An American Food Website Got Confused About What Mincemeat Is And Accidentally Created A Ground Beef Apple Pie

Spruce Eats

A very ~unique~ Christmas dessert caused a lot of chaos on Twitter Monday and horrified many Brits who came across a recipe for a mincemeat tart and saw a photo of ground beef topped with golden apple slices. For all you Americans now Googling "what is mincemeat," I feel you.

For the record: Mincemeat is a classic British dessert dish that's made of dried fruit, nuts, spices, and spirits, is usually put in pies, and is super popular during the holidays. The filling used to be mainly meat, but, as People on Twitter pointed out, slowly evolved into the "lovely" sweet stuff. "Mince" is another term for chopping meat up into very small pieces, à la ground beef. However, because the English language is confusing AF, people in the UK also refer to meat as "mince." (Even though a mince pie is not a meat pie, it's the same thing as a mincemeat pie, which has no meat. Totally makes sense, right?). So on Monday morning, US-based Spruce Eats published a recipe for a mincemeat and apple tart on its site. Published in August and originally written by British food writer Elaine Lemm, the dish calls for 9 ounces of mincemeat (homemade or store-bought), apples, sugar, butter. It's a pretty straightforward, classic, easy recipe. Only thing is, when users scrolled to "gather the ingredients," they saw a lovely photo of peeled apples, butter, sugar, pie dough — and a bowl of ground beef. The next steps instructed the baker to top this pile of meat with all of the other things, cover the creation in foil, and pop it in the oven.

It was, as Kim Plowright wrote, just a minor, "tiny transatlantic misunderstanding."



Well, gosh, I think I may have spotted a tiny transatlantic misunderstanding in this recipe. https://t.co/bo2h5qQ5hT

Several posts went viral, receiving hundreds of :facepalm: comments and conversations about weird food terms, English words, how Americans aren't as ignorant as we seem, and a lot of details about meat, pie, non-meat mincemeat pie, etc.

utterly obsessed with this american site that has confused mince with mincemeat, and created this abomination

People thought the whole thing might have been a hoax, until a user spotted a comment from three months ago, in which a reviewer noted that "people doing this recipe have done a Rachel (from Friends)." "I shudder to think what it tastes like — basically a Meat Pie with Baked Apples on top, covered with Custard," he wrote. "I'm sure Joey would like it." In response, a Spruce employee thanked Steve for his note and fixed the mistake with the "correct image and not ground beef."

@imbadatlife It's true folks. Put on my @EliotHiggins hat and found the source. I had my doubts, but this exchange under the recipe sealed it:

Quite a few Americans were confused and ashamed to admit they had, before this monumental moment in Twitter time, never heard of mincemeat.

Take this person, who was also, like, "yeah I like tea but we don't have teatime," and where does pudding (jello?!) come into the equation.

@imbadatlife Obviously an American but much of this confuses me. I don’t know or what mince, mincemeat is, pudding is by a company called jello, and yeah I like tea but we don’t have teatime culturally speaking. Regardless, this looks awful.

Others were incensed by how bare and sauce-less the meat was. "They don’t even call for salt and pepper? No sauce. Just ground beef cooked in what would become a crease soaked crust covered in apples. Disgusting," this person wrote.

@imbadatlife They didn’t even season the meat. They don’t even call for salt and pepper? No sauce. Just ground beef cooked in what would become a crease soaked crust covered in apples. Disgusting. The grease on this would probably start a fire in an oven. No joke.

Others started getting into it over other food terms, like the lie that is grilled cheese, which maybe should be called "skillet-fry cheese?" Who knows. This is a lot to process right now.

