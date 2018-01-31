Melania Trump Arrived At The State Of The Union Without Her Husband And Dressed In White

The unconventional arrival and stark, all-white pantsuit raised eyebrows after the president was recently accused of paying a porn star to stay quiet about an affair.

The first lady's decision to ride with her guests and not her husband was a gesture meant to honor the attendees "for the true heroes they are," her office said. Invitees included an aviation electronics technician, the parents of two girls killed by MS-13 gang members, an immigration enforcement agent, and members of the military, among others.

"Mrs. Trump is honoring her guests for the true heroes they are," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.

Before the event, she hosted a "more intimate meet-and-greet to engage with them on a personal level," Grisham added.

The State of the Union was the first time the first lady has been seen in public with her husband since the Wall Street Journal reported that the president paid a porn star named Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the election to keep mum about an alleged affair. She also abruptly canceled her trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, instead choosing to spend time at the Trumps' Florida estate.

Last year, Melania Trump and her husband traveled together for his address to the joint session of Congress.