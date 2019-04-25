Hundreds Of Unvaccinated LA College Students And Staff Have Been Quarantined Amid A Measles Outbreak
"One person could possibly infect a thousand people," said a health official.
Two universities in Los Angeles are quarantining hundreds of students and faculty who can't prove that they've been vaccinated against measles as California and the country grapple with the largest outbreak of the highly infectious disease since it was eradicated from the US nearly 20 years ago.
Los Angeles County health officials said Thursday more than 300 students, faculty, and staff from the University of California, Los Angeles and California State University, Los Angeles may have to remain in a cleared, cordoned off space if they cannot "provide evidence of two doses of measles immunizations or lab verified immunity to measles."
The move comes as communities across the US are struggling to tamper a measles surge that, at nearly 700 cases, is the largest the country has seen since it eliminated the disease in 2000 and misinformation about the safety of vaccines continues to spread online.
The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room, making crowded classrooms, dormitories, and, bustling quads and hallways prime targets for the disease to quickly spread.
UCLA said that as of Thursday 82 out of 127 students and eight faculty members remained under quarantine after an infected student attended classes for several days in two buildings in early April, coming into contact with more than 500 people and sickening a classmate as a result.
"We expect the trend to continue as more people provide proof of immunization or are shown by tests to have immunity to measles," the university said.
Miles away in the eastern part of the city, California State University, Los Angeles said Thursday that it sent home 127 staff members and 71 student employees who work in the university library after an infected person spent time there earlier this month.
"The Department of Public Health has determined that there is no known current risk related to measles at the library at this time," the university said in a statement.
Locating and quarantining potentially at-risk students and staff is an arduous task. Health officials have to find those who might have been in the infected space and verify if they've been vaccinated.
If the person can't produce vaccination records, universities will remove them from their dorms and place them in spaces on campus "for separate living." For students who live off-campus, they are ordered to stay home and health officials will ensure any potential roommates remain safe.
Out of caution, county health officials have ordered a mandatory quarantine for 24 to 48 hours until the 127 students and faculty members can provide vaccination records, the university said in a statement. Some of them may need to remain in their relegated location for up to a week.
"One person could possibly infect a thousand people," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, said Thursday. "We've issued dozens of quarantine orders already and we will continue throughout the outbreak to assess when we need to issue more of them."
At Cal State LA, the number of unvaccinated people who might have come in contact with the disease could be higher and harder to narrow down. On April 11, a person with measles went to the university library, which sees up to 2,000 visitors a day, Ferrer told reporters, prompting the county to issue a "blanket order" imploring anyone who was at the library at that time to contact health officials.
"Most of those visitors don't sign in so we face the risk of having a lot of exposure for people we don't know about," added health officer Muntu Davis. "We have an additional number of students who checked out books and we are working with them to verify if they are immune."
As of Thursday evening, Cal State LA has not found that any affected students are living in campus housing, a spokesperson said.
In 2016, California enacted a new law requiring that all students in the UC system be fully vaccinated before starting school. But the law garnered outrage and pushback, and the rule was not enforced until fall 2018.
Los Angeles is one 11 counties in California dealing with the disease. So far, the state has recorded 38 cases compared to 11 around the same time last year and that number is expected to rise as more people travel and return from vacation. The patients range from 5 months to 55 years of age, Dr. Karen Smith, director of the California Department of Public Health, said Thursday.
In LA County, five residents have contracted measles. Five other people who traveled to the area also have the virus. Most of the infections are connected to international travel, with four of the cases linked to one unvaccinated traveler who came back to the US from Asia, health officials said.
Across the US, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed 695 cases of measles have been reported in 22 states this year, prompting health officials to issue grave warnings about its life-threatening side-effects, especially for infants, pregnant women, and people with weak immune systems.
"Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles," CDC Director Robert Redfield tweeted, calling the current outbreak "deeply troubling."
Brianna Sacks is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Brianna Sacks at brianna.sacks@buzzfeed.com.
