Hundreds Of Unvaccinated LA College Students And Staff Have Been Quarantined Amid A Measles Outbreak

Two universities in Los Angeles are quarantining hundreds of students and faculty who can't prove that they've been vaccinated against measles as California and the country grapple with the largest outbreak of the highly infectious disease since it was eradicated from the US nearly 20 years ago.



Los Angeles County health officials said Thursday more than 300 students, faculty, and staff from the University of California, Los Angeles and California State University, Los Angeles may have to remain in a cleared, cordoned off space if they cannot "provide evidence of two doses of measles immunizations or lab verified immunity to measles."

The move comes as communities across the US are struggling to tamper a measles surge that, at nearly 700 cases, is the largest the country has seen since it eliminated the disease in 2000 and misinformation about the safety of vaccines continues to spread online.

The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room, making crowded classrooms, dormitories, and, bustling quads and hallways prime targets for the disease to quickly spread.

UCLA said that as of Thursday 82 out of 127 students and eight faculty members remained under quarantine after an infected student attended classes for several days in two buildings in early April, coming into contact with more than 500 people and sickening a classmate as a result.

"We expect the trend to continue as more people provide proof of immunization or are shown by tests to have immunity to measles," the university said.

Miles away in the eastern part of the city, California State University, Los Angeles said Thursday that it sent home 127 staff members and 71 student employees who work in the university library after an infected person spent time there earlier this month.



"The Department of Public Health has determined that there is no known current risk related to measles at the library at this time," the university said in a statement.

Locating and quarantining potentially at-risk students and staff is an arduous task. Health officials have to find those who might have been in the infected space and verify if they've been vaccinated.

If the person can't produce vaccination records, universities will remove them from their dorms and place them in spaces on campus "for separate living." For students who live off-campus, they are ordered to stay home and health officials will ensure any potential roommates remain safe.