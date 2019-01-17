A School Employee Was Removed From Campus After Shouting “Build The Wall” At Striking Los Angeles Teachers

The Los Angeles Unified School District said it has removed an employee from a middle school after a now-viral video captured her yelling “Build the wall! All you guys wouldn’t be here!” at a group of teachers who were on strike over wages, inadequate staffing, and a lack of resources.

As more than 30,000 educators from the nation’s second-largest school district canvassed the county’s rain-soaked streets Wednesday for their third day of picketing, the video from the parking lot of South Gate Middle School started bubbling up in parent and teacher groups on Facebook and on Twitter.

In the video, a woman who has been identified as Annette Arvizu, a senior technician who has worked for the district for 18 years, is arguing from her car with a group of picketers.

“You’re protesting for nothing,” she says above chants and a blaring whistle. “I’m getting paid! I’m getting paid.”

Trying to exit the lot as the teachers protest, the technician rolls her car window back down and continues engaging with a teacher about money, saying that by striking, “your kids are without teachers.”

“It’s about your money,” she calls out, before smiling and yelling “build the wall! All you guys wouldn’t be here!” as she rolls up her window again.

The picketers pause, then begin repeating her statement.



“Build the wall?” they question.

“Racist much?!” a woman shouts.

“Like what are you? Italian?” another woman laughs.

Benny Champagne, a parent and a teacher who is striking, was one of the first to share the exchange on Facebook. While the father of three says he wasn’t there and posted it on behalf of someone from South Gate Middle School, he defended the teachers and said they did not deserve this treatment.



In response, district officials said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that they removed the employee from that “assigned campus” and that they are “conducting a full investigation into the incident.”



“This behavior is inexcusable and directly contradicts the mission and values of the Los Angeles Unified School District,” a spokesperson said, but declined to elaborate as to whether they had fired or suspended the woman.

