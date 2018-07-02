BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

LeBron James Is Joining The Los Angeles Lakers On A $154 Million Contract

news

LeBron James Is Joining The Los Angeles Lakers On A $154 Million Contract

wowowowow

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 1, 2018, at 8:38 p.m. ET

Jason Miller / Getty Images

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland (again) and heading to Los Angeles. The NBA superstar has agreed to a four-year, $154-million contract with the Lakers, according to a release from his agency, Klutch Sports Group, Sunday.

The 33-year-old is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the LA team, which has been struggling for years to rebuild and reclaim its once-unmatched talent and reputation after several record-setting losing seasons.

Klutch Sports Group @KlutchSports

Reply Retweet Favorite

This will be the third time in eight years that James, one of the best players in NBA history and self-declared GOAT, has switched teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons with the Miami Heat and in two years led the team to NBA championships, the city's first in 52 years.

James is famously extremely talented. He's won three championships and has appeared in the NBA Finals every year since 2011. In his last season with the Cavs, he averaged 27.5 points per game and carried the team through four finals games against the Golden State Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ESPN, there have been only three other players in history who have changed teams after a top-three MVP season.

This is the 3rd time LeBron James has changed teams after a top-3 MVP finish. It's happened 3 other times in NBA history, once by Moses Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Lenny Wilkens. https://t.co/JwHTzARHGN
ESPN Stats &amp; Info @ESPNStatsInfo

This is the 3rd time LeBron James has changed teams after a top-3 MVP finish. It's happened 3 other times in NBA history, once by Moses Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Lenny Wilkens. https://t.co/JwHTzARHGN

Reply Retweet Favorite

James made his decision to trade his hometown for LA only a day after becoming a free agent and just 20 hours after the market opened.

The star confirmed the news on Instagram, thanking "Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons."

"This will always be home," the Akron native wrote in a Story on the platform.

LeBron posted this on his Instagram story after announcing he's leaving Cleveland for LA
Matt Wright Fox 8 @mattwrighttv

LeBron posted this on his Instagram story after announcing he's leaving Cleveland for LA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hearing the news, Lakers fans, players, and basically the entire city of Los Angeles freaked the F out and shared their excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Welcome to the family," former Lakers star Kobe Bryant wrote, in a tweet that also congratulated the franchise's co-owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, another former Lakers icon.

Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!! 🙌🏾
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant

Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!! 🙌🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite

"LAKESHOWWW," Kyle Kuzma, who joined the team last year, chimed in. "Let's rock."

LAKESHOWWWW. @KingJames let’s go my brotha💪🏽 let’s rock
kuz @kylekuzma

LAKESHOWWWW. @KingJames let’s go my brotha💪🏽 let’s rock

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yasiel Puig, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared this adorable photo of him and James, writing, "We are looking forward to great things. I'll see you soon."

I am very excited to have @kingjames here with the @lakers We are looking forward to great things. I’ll see you soon Congratulations 🎉 #basketball #lakers #kingjames https://t.co/uDhdzg2S4L
Yasiel Puig @YasielPuig

I am very excited to have @kingjames here with the @lakers We are looking forward to great things. I’ll see you soon Congratulations 🎉 #basketball #lakers #kingjames https://t.co/uDhdzg2S4L

Reply Retweet Favorite
Lakers fans looking at their timelines
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Lakers fans looking at their timelines

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

SO MUCH MOOD.

BIG MOOD
Silver Screen &amp; Roll @LakersSBN

BIG MOOD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chrissy Teigen filled James in on the standard LA week: "sunset rosé, laser facials," and avoiding obnoxious people at an even more obnoxious members-only club.

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cleveland fans, on the other hand, "are heartbroken."

Yes I’m heartbroken that Lebron went to the Lakers, but he gave our city a championship we’ve been waiting on for over 50 years. He gave Cleveland something to be proud of. You will be missed @KingJames
Michael Conor @MichaelConor

Yes I’m heartbroken that Lebron went to the Lakers, but he gave our city a championship we’ve been waiting on for over 50 years. He gave Cleveland something to be proud of. You will be missed @KingJames

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@KingJames to the @Lakers...... Don’t call. Don’t text. I need a minute.
The Miz @mikethemiz

.@KingJames to the @Lakers...... Don’t call. Don’t text. I need a minute.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some are really taking it hard.

@chrisdelia Hello, Chris. My name is Kevin. It’s nice to meet you. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio and I’m literally sitting here in tears right now. When I clicked on your video, you just made it worse with all your cursing and crude language. Lebron deserves better than you LA hipsters.
Kevin Dasd @Kevin_Dasd

@chrisdelia Hello, Chris. My name is Kevin. It’s nice to meet you. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio and I’m literally sitting here in tears right now. When I clicked on your video, you just made it worse with all your cursing and crude language. Lebron deserves better than you LA hipsters.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others are taking the news in stride, wishing James luck and thanking him for fulfilling his promise to come back home after leaving the Cavs for the Heat in 2010.

I witnessed my city win a 🏆 after 52 years. Thank you @KingJames for coming back and fulfilling your promise in historic fashion. Best of luck in LA #GoCavs 😉
Dan Zitnik @ZittyHood21

I witnessed my city win a 🏆 after 52 years. Thank you @KingJames for coming back and fulfilling your promise in historic fashion. Best of luck in LA #GoCavs 😉

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank you, @KingJames. Did what he said he would do. 2015-2016 will forever be legendary. No hate from this #Cavs fan, ever. https://t.co/EQaDWgyEQH
Jeff D Lowe @JeffDLowe

Thank you, @KingJames. Did what he said he would do. 2015-2016 will forever be legendary. No hate from this #Cavs fan, ever. https://t.co/EQaDWgyEQH

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Can't wait to tell my kids stories of your time on the Cavs," someone said.

Thank you for everything, @KingJames. Can’t wait to tell my kids stories of your time on the Cavs. Now go get yourself another ring King!
Earl @ChAdEaRl_2413

Thank you for everything, @KingJames. Can’t wait to tell my kids stories of your time on the Cavs. Now go get yourself another ring King!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They also shared what James has done for the Cavaliers, the city of Cleveland, and the Northeast Ohio community.

THANK YOU! @KingJames
Christian Hinton @ChrisCracker21

THANK YOU! @KingJames

Reply Retweet Favorite
Sweet moment between @KingJames and my daughter (who became his biggest fan before she could even talk). When you slapped her hand, the emotion overwhelmed her (and me). She was absolutely awestruck. I will never forget this. Thank you. For everything. https://t.co/Zex5TCidv1
bri @breezyCLE

Sweet moment between @KingJames and my daughter (who became his biggest fan before she could even talk). When you slapped her hand, the emotion overwhelmed her (and me). She was absolutely awestruck. I will never forget this. Thank you. For everything. https://t.co/Zex5TCidv1

Reply Retweet Favorite

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city," Akron's mayor tweeted.

Akron knows that @KingJames is the greatest just as much for what he does on the court, as for what he does off it. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city. Always #JustAKidFromAkron https://t.co/Nw7iFOggpf
City of Akron, Ohio @AkronOhioMayor

Akron knows that @KingJames is the greatest just as much for what he does on the court, as for what he does off it. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city. Always #JustAKidFromAkron https://t.co/Nw7iFOggpf

Reply Retweet Favorite

😭😭

Will never, ever, forget these 4 years.
Sports Nation Ohio @SN_Ohio

Will never, ever, forget these 4 years.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People online also started declaring themselves Lakers fans...

I am now a Lakers fan because of Lebron only
JP @JalenPreston5

I am now a Lakers fan because of Lebron only

Reply Retweet Favorite

...even if they weren't all that thrilled about the move.

I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...🤦🏾‍♂️ welp
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell

I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...🤦🏾‍♂️ welp

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's OK, Tedy, we understand.

Never thought I’d see the day I became a Lakers fan.. smh I’m riding with u Bron
TEDY ANDREAS @tedyandreas

Never thought I’d see the day I became a Lakers fan.. smh I’m riding with u Bron

Reply Retweet Favorite

👀

Me, looking at all these “we’re back” texts from ✌🏾Lakers fans✌🏾 who I had no idea were Lakers fans until today
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

Me, looking at all these “we’re back” texts from ✌🏾Lakers fans✌🏾 who I had no idea were Lakers fans until today

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And gleeful Lakers fans are here for all their new tribe members, while at the same time calling out them out for bandwagoning.

I’m welcoming all new @Lakers fans, BUT it’s only fair that y’all fill one of these out. I’ve been a Laker my whole life.. make your decision public! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pvf4UMByQn
Derek Carr @derekcarrqb

I’m welcoming all new @Lakers fans, BUT it’s only fair that y’all fill one of these out. I’ve been a Laker my whole life.. make your decision public! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pvf4UMByQn

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me trying to get back on the Laker bandwagon
Khadi Don @KhadiDon

Me trying to get back on the Laker bandwagon

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they're laying down some ground rules.

All Lebron fans joining the Lakers bandwagon we will not tolerate any disrespect to Kobe.
Justin Aluya @jaluya3

All Lebron fans joining the Lakers bandwagon we will not tolerate any disrespect to Kobe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

To be honest, though, we aren't sure exactly when James will actually make it to the Staples Center because it takes literally 27 years to get anywhere in this city.

LeBron James is headed to the Staples Center! He’ll arrive late 2018 or early 2019 depending on 101 traffic near Alvarado
Funny Or Die @funnyordie

LeBron James is headed to the Staples Center! He’ll arrive late 2018 or early 2019 depending on 101 traffic near Alvarado

Reply Retweet Favorite


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT