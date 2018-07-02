LeBron James Is Joining The Los Angeles Lakers On A $154 Million Contract wowowowow Twitter

LeBron James is leaving Cleveland (again) and heading to Los Angeles. The NBA superstar has agreed to a four-year, $154-million contract with the Lakers, according to a release from his agency, Klutch Sports Group, Sunday. The 33-year-old is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the LA team, which has been struggling for years to rebuild and reclaim its once-unmatched talent and reputation after several record-setting losing seasons.

This will be the third time in eight years that James, one of the best players in NBA history and self-declared GOAT, has switched teams. He returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four seasons with the Miami Heat and in two years led the team to NBA championships, the city's first in 52 years. James is famously extremely talented. He's won three championships and has appeared in the NBA Finals every year since 2011. In his last season with the Cavs, he averaged 27.5 points per game and carried the team through four finals games against the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN, there have been only three other players in history who have changed teams after a top-three MVP season. This is the 3rd time LeBron James has changed teams after a top-3 MVP finish. It's happened 3 other times in NBA history, once by Moses Malone, Wilt Chamberlain and Lenny Wilkens. https://t.co/JwHTzARHGN

James made his decision to trade his hometown for LA only a day after becoming a free agent and just 20 hours after the market opened.

The star confirmed the news on Instagram, thanking "Northeast Ohio for an incredible 4 seasons." "This will always be home," the Akron native wrote in a Story on the platform.

LeBron posted this on his Instagram story after announcing he's leaving Cleveland for LA

Hearing the news, Lakers fans, players, and basically the entire city of Los Angeles freaked the F out and shared their excitement.

"Welcome to the family," former Lakers star Kobe Bryant wrote, in a tweet that also congratulated the franchise's co-owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, another former Lakers icon. Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness @JeanieBuss @MagicJohnson and RP well done!!! 🙌🏾

"LAKESHOWWW," Kyle Kuzma, who joined the team last year, chimed in. "Let's rock." LAKESHOWWWW. @KingJames let’s go my brotha💪🏽 let’s rock

Yasiel Puig, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared this adorable photo of him and James, writing, "We are looking forward to great things. I'll see you soon." I am very excited to have @kingjames here with the @lakers We are looking forward to great things. I’ll see you soon Congratulations 🎉 #basketball #lakers #kingjames https://t.co/uDhdzg2S4L

Lakers fans looking at their timelines

SO MUCH MOOD. BIG MOOD

Chrissy Teigen filled James in on the standard LA week: "sunset rosé, laser facials," and avoiding obnoxious people at an even more obnoxious members-only club. @KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house

Cleveland fans, on the other hand, "are heartbroken." Yes I’m heartbroken that Lebron went to the Lakers, but he gave our city a championship we’ve been waiting on for over 50 years. He gave Cleveland something to be proud of. You will be missed @KingJames

.@KingJames to the @Lakers...... Don’t call. Don’t text. I need a minute.

Some are really taking it hard. @chrisdelia Hello, Chris. My name is Kevin. It’s nice to meet you. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio and I’m literally sitting here in tears right now. When I clicked on your video, you just made it worse with all your cursing and crude language. Lebron deserves better than you LA hipsters.

Others are taking the news in stride, wishing James luck and thanking him for fulfilling his promise to come back home after leaving the Cavs for the Heat in 2010. I witnessed my city win a 🏆 after 52 years. Thank you @KingJames for coming back and fulfilling your promise in historic fashion. Best of luck in LA #GoCavs 😉

Thank you, @KingJames. Did what he said he would do. 2015-2016 will forever be legendary. No hate from this #Cavs fan, ever. https://t.co/EQaDWgyEQH

"Can't wait to tell my kids stories of your time on the Cavs," someone said. Thank you for everything, @KingJames. Can’t wait to tell my kids stories of your time on the Cavs. Now go get yourself another ring King!

They also shared what James has done for the Cavaliers, the city of Cleveland, and the Northeast Ohio community. THANK YOU! @KingJames

Sweet moment between @KingJames and my daughter (who became his biggest fan before she could even talk). When you slapped her hand, the emotion overwhelmed her (and me). She was absolutely awestruck. I will never forget this. Thank you. For everything. https://t.co/Zex5TCidv1

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city," Akron's mayor tweeted. Akron knows that @KingJames is the greatest just as much for what he does on the court, as for what he does off it. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all you did and continue to do for our great city. Always #JustAKidFromAkron https://t.co/Nw7iFOggpf

😭😭 Will never, ever, forget these 4 years.

People online also started declaring themselves Lakers fans... I am now a Lakers fan because of Lebron only

...even if they weren't all that thrilled about the move. I never in a million years thought I would ever be a Lakers fan...🤦🏾‍♂️ welp

It's OK, Tedy, we understand. Never thought I’d see the day I became a Lakers fan.. smh I’m riding with u Bron

👀 Me, looking at all these “we’re back” texts from ✌🏾Lakers fans✌🏾 who I had no idea were Lakers fans until today

And gleeful Lakers fans are here for all their new tribe members, while at the same time calling out them out for bandwagoning. I’m welcoming all new @Lakers fans, BUT it’s only fair that y’all fill one of these out. I’ve been a Laker my whole life.. make your decision public! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pvf4UMByQn

Me trying to get back on the Laker bandwagon

And they're laying down some ground rules. All Lebron fans joining the Lakers bandwagon we will not tolerate any disrespect to Kobe.

To be honest, though, we aren't sure exactly when James will actually make it to the Staples Center because it takes literally 27 years to get anywhere in this city. LeBron James is headed to the Staples Center! He’ll arrive late 2018 or early 2019 depending on 101 traffic near Alvarado



