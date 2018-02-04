Justin Timberlake Is Reportedly Not Performing With A Hologram Of Prince At The Super Bowl After People Got Pissed

Years before he died, Prince called the notion of performing alongside the hologram of a dead musician "demonic."

As you probably know, Justin Timberlake is performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday and has spent the last few days in Minneapolis rehearsing.

Timberlake will be performing at Minneapolis' US Bank Stadium...along with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, which I guess is important to note because #sports.

Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show will not have an appearance from *NSYNC or Janet Jackson. He said as m… https://t.co/bK63OAsCTx

Fans have been aflutter over what direction JT will take. At a press conference on Thursday, the pop star firmly stated that neither his old boy band, NSYNC, nor Janet Jackson — with whom he performed at the 2004 halftime show, sparking one of the most memorable and controversial moments in TV history — would be joining him on stage.

Jackson also confirmed to TMZ that she will not be making any surprise appearances during the performance.

Timberlake did drop some hints, though, telling reporters that "we're doing things with this halftime show that they've never quite done before. I'm excited to do that."