Slimy Lunch Meat, Mildew And Squalid Conditions At Immigrant Detention Center Prompt Special Hearing

During an unannounced visit at the New Jersey facility, inspectors found moldy bread, blood from raw chicken leaking all over refrigerator units, and other conditions that posed "significant threats" to immigrant detainees.

Officials in New Jersey are holding a hearing regarding squalid and unsanitary conditions at a large detention center for immigrants that were cataloged in a scathing inspection report last week. The Essex County Correctional Facility has a contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house nearly 1,000 immigrants as they await deportation hearings or their removal from the US. In July, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, visited the detention center unannounced and witnessed an array of "unsanitary and unsafe conditions," unreported security incidents, and other serious violations, according to the report.

Inspectors found that about 800 men had been living in conditions that posed "significant threats" to their health and safety, detailing "slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat," moldy bread, and mildew-covered housing units. They also reported finding open packages of raw chicken "leaking blood all over refrigeration units" and staff serving hamburgers "that were foul smelling and unrecognizable."

In interviews, detainees said the food caused infections, vomiting, and diarrhea. One man said he started a liquid-only diet because the meals were so horrific. Over a period of six months, the men filed 200 kitchen-related grievances, with comments like, "For dinner, we were served meatballs that smell like fecal matter." According to inspectors, the dining situation was so substandard that ICE and facility leaders replaced the kitchen manager during the visit. Photos of the housing units show mold and mildew covering the walls and "unsanitary" showers, large leak stains on the ceilings, and tattered mattresses tied together with sheets to keep the stuffing from falling out. "We observed two of the leaks dripping directly onto detainee beds," officials wrote. "Mold in the showers extended into the hallways leading to the showers."

ICE requires that all detainees get to spend time outside, but the detention center had no outdoor space. Instead, inspectors say the facility had erected "large

glass enclosures inside detainee living areas with mesh cages at the top to

allow in outside air." The report notes that ICE had promised to build a soccer field at the facility when it started housing detainees there in 2010, but never did. "ICE officials have never documented concerns regarding outdoor recreation in their weekly inspections or cited the facility for failure to meet this detention standard since it began housing detainees," inspectors stated. Essex County also repeatedly failed to notify immigration officials about incidents involving detainees, the report added. In April 2018, an immigrant found a county jail guard's loaded gun in a bathroom while he was cleaning as part of his job duties. He reported the weapon, but the detention center never told ICE about the incident, which is a contract violation. Facility leaders suspended the guard for 45 days and admitted to inspectors that they had instructed the detainee to "not to discuss the matter with anyone else," according to the report. It was the fourth time in less than a year that the detention center did not report issues involving immigrants, despite ICE previously citing the facility for not telling them about "fights and hospitalizations for mental illness," inspectors wrote. The report concluded that ICE and the facility promised to address and fix the poor conditions. On Wednesday night, Essex County's Board of Chosen Freeholders announced that they will be holding a public hearing regarding the facility, though a spokesperson said it had not yet been scheduled. Despite the report's findings, county and jail officials have said the facility provides "a clean, safe, and secure environment for its inmates and staff," and has an unblemished record, having earned "100 percent compliance ratings from the state for the past 10 years." "Every year we are inspected eight to 10 times," Anthony Puglisi, a spokesperson for the county, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday. "The inspection from the OIG was the first negative inspection we have had." He added: "It is not the horrible place the report makes it out to be."

