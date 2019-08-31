 Skip To Content
These Photos Show The Violent, Chaotic Scenes As Hong Kong Protesters March For A 13th Straight Weekend

Demonstrators defied officials and again swarmed Hong Kong's streets, setting fires and clashing with police.

By Brianna Sacks

Last updated on August 31, 2019, at 2:41 p.m. ET

Posted on August 31, 2019, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Pro-democracy demonstrators swarmed the streets of Hong Kong for a 13th straight weekend, throwing petrol bombs, bricks, and setting a massive roadblock on fire as riot police bore down with tear gas and batons.

In a historic show of political unrest, people took to the streets again to protest against Chinese encroachment on Hong Kong and to decry police brutality. The movement started in June, when millions of people gathered to denounce a controversial extradition bill, which has since been suspended.

However, the crowds have continued to rally against local leaders they've accused of ceding too much authority to mainland China. The demonstrations intensified on Saturday, when hoards of people defied a police ban on that day's gathering. They marched also to protest the arrest of several prominent activists.

Demonstrators lit a road blockade on fire and threw Molotov cocktails as officers spray them with water cannons and tear gas. Reporters also tweeted livestreams of police running into subway stations and cars looking for protestors. They appear to show officers beating riders with batons.

The massive demonstration coincided with the fifth anniversary of a decision that denied residents of the former colony universal suffrage, which helped spark the sweeping Occupy movement in 2014.

Here are some photos and video that capture the chaotic scene.

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Demonstrators put up a barricade during a protest in Hong Kong.

Danish Siddiqui / Via Reuters

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas shell at the police during a protest in Hong Kong.

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

A woman's reflection is seen on the shield used by police officers during a protest in Hong Kong.

Kin Cheung / AP

A protestor throws back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers in Hong Kong.

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

People carry umbrellas as they attend a protest in Hong Kong.

Jae C. Hong / AP

A protestor throws back an exploded tear gas shell, as police fire blue-colored water from water cannons in central Hong Kong.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest in Hong Kong.

Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

A demonstrator fires a slingshot

Vincent Yu / AP

Protestors throw tear gas shells back to police in Admiralty, Hong Kong.


Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-extradition bill demonstrators.

Kin Cheung / AP

A protestor prepares to hurl an object at police officers.


44-year-old Sze Sen-ming is blocking five police vans on Hennessy Road. The nurse says it’s not his first time blocking police vehicles. “I did that for the next generation (of Hong Kong),” he says. “I have nothing to be scared of. It’s just a body.” #antiELAB #ExtraditionLaw
Ezra Cheung @ezracheungtoto

44-year-old Sze Sen-ming is blocking five police vans on Hennessy Road. The nurse says it’s not his first time blocking police vehicles. “I did that for the next generation (of Hong Kong),” he says. “I have nothing to be scared of. It’s just a body.” #antiELAB #ExtraditionLaw

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters gather on a road as police fire tear gas outside the government headquarters.

JAE C. HONG / AP

A protestor hurls back an exploded tear gas shell at police officers in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images

Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at police.

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images

Protesters celebrate after setting fire to a makeshift barricade after clashing with police at an anti-government rally.

Another clip via Apple Daily live streaming shows police getting on train compartment and beating up unarmed civilians with batons #HongKongProtests #antielab
Vivienne Chow @VivienneChow

Another clip via Apple Daily live streaming shows police getting on train compartment and beating up unarmed civilians with batons #HongKongProtests #antielab

an online video showing a very dramatic scene in prince edward. riot police suddenly charged onto a train and seen dragging someone out, wielding their batons. #hongkongprotests #HongKong Masses Defy Police, Show China They're Ready to Fight https://t.co/JtIZo9EhGJ @phila_siu
Fion Li @fion_li

an online video showing a very dramatic scene in prince edward. riot police suddenly charged onto a train and seen dragging someone out, wielding their batons. #hongkongprotests #HongKong Masses Defy Police, Show China They're Ready to Fight https://t.co/JtIZo9EhGJ @phila_siu

I wasn’t in train carriage on July 21st, Yuen Long. But this, is resembling the same event yet done by ⁦@hkpoliceforce⁩ #antiELAB #ExtraditionLaw #HongKongProtests
Galileo Cheng @galileocheng

I wasn’t in train carriage on July 21st, Yuen Long. But this, is resembling the same event yet done by ⁦@hkpoliceforce⁩ #antiELAB #ExtraditionLaw #HongKongProtests

