Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Will Pay $145,000 For Misleading Customers About That Vagina Egg

A LOT has happened in the world since Gwyneth Paltrow and the jade vagina eggs were a *thing* on the internet. But in what must amount to big news for the vagina healing egg industry, Goop has now agreed to settle with California prosecutors over allegations that the lifestyle giant made claims about its products that were not scientifically legit.

On Tuesday, Goop Inc. agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties in a consumer protection lawsuit brought by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and nine other California prosecutors over "unsupported attributes for Goop’s Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend."

The district attorneys had argued that Paltrow’s "wellness empire sold

a series of women’s health products whose advertised medical claims were not supported by competent and reliable science."

In addition to the settlement, the company agreed to refund customers who purchased the products and to stop stop advertising the products as .a remedy for health ailments.

“The health and money of Santa Clara County residents should never be put at risk by misleading advertising,” Santa Clara district attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science…or any science.”



In a statement Tuesday, Goop said that though it disagreed with the prosecutors' claims, and has admitted no wrongdoing, it entered the settlement in order to resolve the suit "quickly and amicably."

“Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the jade egg. The law, though, sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements,” Erica Moore, Goop's chief financial officer, said in the statement. “The Task Force assisted us in applying those laws to the content we published, and we appreciate their guidance in this matter as we move from a pioneer in this space to an established wellness authority."

The suit, filed Friday, follows a proliferation of criticism from medical experts and high-level officials arguing that Goop's claims about its pricey health and wellness products had no real scientific backing and are potentially dangerous.