A Gender-Reveal Party Went Seriously Wrong And Ignited A Massive Wildfire In Arizona

April 23, 2017, was supposed to be one of the most exciting moments of Dennis Dickey's life: the day he and his wife would find out if they were having a boy or a girl. But things went horribly, horribly wrong.



On Friday, the 37-year-old Border Patrol agent pleaded guilty to accidentally starting a massive wildfire that torched 47,000 acres of Arizona's parched grasslands, forcing residents from their homes, requiring 800 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, and, ultimately, costing authorities more than $8 million.

He ignited the blaze the moment he found out the gender of his baby.

It was a dry, windy spring day and Dickey had planned an exciting gender-reveal party in the Coronado National Forest, near Green Valley, Arizona. For the big moment, the father-to-be filled a target with powder that would burst either pink or blue. He had also added Tannerite, a highly explosive but perfectly legal substance, officials said, and when he fired his rifle, the blast sent sparks into the state's dry brush and started the Sawmill fire.

Alarmed, he immediately but unsuccessfully tried to put out the fast-moving flames and then alerted authorities, Forest Service Special Agent Brent Robinson said in court documents.

Dickey "immediately reported the fire to law enforcement, cooperated, and admitted that he started the fire," Robinson said in a court filing last month, noting that the entire incident was "caught on film by a witness."



Fueled by 40 mph winds and bone-dry conditions, the flames raced across state-owned land over the Santa Rita Mountains and scorched thousands of acres belonging to the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.