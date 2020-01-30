FEMA's Second-Ranking Official Is Leaving As The Agency Works To Improve Its Disaster Response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s second-ranking official is resigning as the agency strives to reform the way it responds to catastrophic events, as first reported by BuzzFeed News.



Daniel Kaniewski is FEMA’s deputy administrator for resilience, a position the agency broadened from Protection and National Preparedness to Deputy Administrator for Resilience in June 2018 after the US experienced one of the costliest and most catastrophic string of disasters in its history. His resignation, which FEMA is expected to officially announce Friday, comes as the agency continues to see constant turnover and shifting leadership, as well as continued scrutiny over its handling of Puerto Rico. Kaniewski sent his resignation letter to his department Thursday morning.

BuzzFeed News learned that Kaniewski announced that he is departing “to pursue an opportunity outside of the government,” FEMA confirmed in a statement.

Kaniewski joined the agency as the deputy administrator of preparedness in September 2017, as Hurricanes Irma and Maria bore down on Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Florida. FEMA faced an onslaught of criticism over its response and management of food, water, and other resources to the US territories. A month later, a rash of historic wildfires started burning across California, killing 46 people and torching entire neighborhoods, cementing 2017 as a pivotal wake up call for climate change’s impact on natural disasters and how the country responds to them.

FEMA, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, has been through a tumultuous few years responding to devastating natural disasters which have often thrust the agency into the center of a politicized, fraught, and public debate about the Trump administration’s handling of these events. Until recently, the emergency management organization has formally been without a chief after its director, Brock Long, resigned last year.

Long led the country through a spate of historic severe weather events, but was criticized for his agency’s slow and disjointed response to helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and his use of government vehicles for personal trips to see his family in North Carolina. Peter Gaynor, a Marine and emergency management expert, stepped in to temporarily lead the agency. He then permanently took over the role because Trump’s initial pick, Jeffrey Byard, withdrew his nomination after the Senate raised issues with some of his “personal matters” during its investigation.