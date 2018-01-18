Trump Announced His "Fake News" Awards And It Was A Total Shitshow

And the FAKE NEWS winners are... https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, President Donald J. Trump tweeted his long-awaited, highly anticipated, super-hyped "Fake News Awards." The internet collectively pounced and eagerly clicked the link in his tweet to see who the winners were.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt & biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the lo… https://t.co/MFPjW1foo3

Earlier this month, the president teased that he was going to present the awards a few days late. "The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!" he claimed.

The link to the Fake News Awards doesn’t even work!! I mean, you can’t make this stuff up...

Except...the awards posted Wednesday on GOP.com weren't viewable. Instead, hordes of people got a 404 Error page.

A little too on the nose here for the #FakeNewsAwards

"Don't worry, we're making it great again," the error message on the Republican National Committee website read.

Others landed on a big, white blank page with a message that said the site was temporarily offline.

The GOP will fix the broken Fake News Awards link and Mexico will pay for it.

People had some ideas on how to fix it.

When you send out the Fake News Awards but it’s a broken link

But after 30 minutes, the site was still down. Sad!

This 404 error has really cheapened the spirit of the Fake News Awards.

And they were super let down that this monumental event in American history was a 404 Error.

Not to worry, though. Thanks to internet caching, the initial publication of the list was preserved . There were 11 awards total. And the winners??

CNN led with four awards, including one for a story on Trump feeding fish while visiting Japan, and the New York Times scored two.

ABC, Time, the Washington Post, and Newsweek each received one.