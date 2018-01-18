BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Announced His "Fake News" Awards And It Was A Total Shitshow

news

Trump Announced His "Fake News" Awards And It Was A Total Shitshow

Sad!

By Brianna Sacks

Headshot of Brianna Sacks

Brianna Sacks

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 17, 2018, at 11:03 p.m. ET

Posted on January 17, 2018, at 9:06 p.m. ET

On Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, President Donald J. Trump tweeted his long-awaited, highly anticipated, super-hyped "Fake News Awards." The internet collectively pounced and eagerly clicked the link in his tweet to see who the winners were.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are... https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

And the FAKE NEWS winners are... https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Earlier this month, the president teased that he was going to present the awards a few days late. "The interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated!" he claimed.

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt &amp; biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the lo… https://t.co/MFPjW1foo3
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The Fake News Awards, those going to the most corrupt &amp; biased of the Mainstream Media, will be presented to the lo… https://t.co/MFPjW1foo3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Except...the awards posted Wednesday on GOP.com weren't viewable. Instead, hordes of people got a 404 Error page.

The link to the Fake News Awards doesn’t even work!! I mean, you can’t make this stuff up...
Sean @angry_blue_dot

The link to the Fake News Awards doesn’t even work!! I mean, you can’t make this stuff up...

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Don't worry, we're making it great again," the error message on the Republican National Committee website read.

A little too on the nose here for the #FakeNewsAwards
Ben White @morningmoneyben

A little too on the nose here for the #FakeNewsAwards

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others landed on a big, white blank page with a message that said the site was temporarily offline.

@realDonaldTrump Solid work, Donald.
Tom Bonier @tbonier

@realDonaldTrump Solid work, Donald.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People had some ideas on how to fix it.

The GOP will fix the broken Fake News Awards link and Mexico will pay for it.
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

The GOP will fix the broken Fake News Awards link and Mexico will pay for it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But after 30 minutes, the site was still down. Sad!

When you send out the Fake News Awards but it’s a broken link
Jason Schwartz @JasonSchwartz

When you send out the Fake News Awards but it’s a broken link

Reply Retweet Favorite

And they were super let down that this monumental event in American history was a 404 Error.

This 404 error has really cheapened the spirit of the Fake News Awards.
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

This 404 error has really cheapened the spirit of the Fake News Awards.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FROM THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS:
Eric Haywood @EricHaywood

LIVE FROM THE FAKE NEWS AWARDS:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not to worry, though. Thanks to internet caching, the initial publication of the list was preserved. There were 11 awards total. And the winners??

CNN led with four awards, including one for a story on Trump feeding fish while visiting Japan, and the New York Times scored two.

ABC, Time, the Washington Post, and Newsweek each received one.

People also started tweeting screenshots and lists themselves, since the official site of the Republican Party was broken.

⚠️ 2017 Fake News Awards – The full list 2017 https://t.co/kMhi5hGD0e
slone 🔹 @slone

⚠️ 2017 Fake News Awards – The full list 2017 https://t.co/kMhi5hGD0e

Reply Retweet Favorite

Journalists noted, however, that the recipients had publicly issued corrections or faced repercussions for the articles that the president deemed "fake."

Worth nothing that most of the 11 recipients of the Fake News Awards issued corrections or faced consequences for i… https://t.co/qV0IUty3Rm
Mike Rosenberg @ByRosenberg

Worth nothing that most of the 11 recipients of the Fake News Awards issued corrections or faced consequences for i… https://t.co/qV0IUty3Rm

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

(Apparently, though, the awards ceremony was super classy).

Dinner here at the Fake News Awards is very classy
Brian Tashman @briantashman

Dinner here at the Fake News Awards is very classy

Reply Retweet Favorite

With all the drama, people were "sad how politicized the Fake News Awards have become..."

Sad how politicized the Fake News awards have become. Wish it would get back to its roots and focus on the fake news.
Alex Seitz-Wald @aseitzwald

Sad how politicized the Fake News awards have become. Wish it would get back to its roots and focus on the fake news.

Reply Retweet Favorite

All the mainstream media attention made them so "commercial," one Twitter user said.

I used to like the fake news awards before they got so commercial
Ben Winston @benwinston

I used to like the fake news awards before they got so commercial

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others thought the whole thing was a sick plot twist in this crazy reality TV show we all must be living in.

And the Fake News Awards lead to a Fake Website because whoever's writing this season of America is drunk at their… https://t.co/MoNV4owiJ5
Patrick S. Tomlinson @stealthygeek

And the Fake News Awards lead to a Fake Website because whoever's writing this season of America is drunk at their… https://t.co/MoNV4owiJ5

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Or that maybe the blank screen/error page was really what we were supposed to see. "Maybe that's the lesson. Maybe that's what we're supposed to take from this," someone mused.

i mean, in the big picture - if you think about it, the website works! maybe that's the lesson. maybe that's what w… https://t.co/RLZpaBCCig
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

i mean, in the big picture - if you think about it, the website works! maybe that's the lesson. maybe that's what w… https://t.co/RLZpaBCCig

Reply Retweet Favorite

In 2013, Trump had this advice on how to fix a "complex website" that is broken: "Blow it up and start all over again-then sue the culprits and use the proper team!"

When a complex website is broken the best thing to do is blow it up and start all over again-then sue the culprits and use the proper team!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

When a complex website is broken the best thing to do is blow it up and start all over again-then sue the culprits and use the proper team!

Reply Retweet Favorite

More than 40 minutes after the president tweeted the awards list, GOP.com was still down. The party then addressed the crash in a tweet, saying: "Traffic is off the charts. Come back soon."

Tonight, https://t.co/YTZAIJpNhb saw more traffic than ever before. Even though the servers were scaled up, the int… https://t.co/bXoBDkaCh4
GOP @GOP

Tonight, https://t.co/YTZAIJpNhb saw more traffic than ever before. Even though the servers were scaled up, the int… https://t.co/bXoBDkaCh4

Reply Retweet Favorite

After 90 minutes, the site was still a completely blank screen. Big, if true.

Now I got this.
ana marie cox @anamariecox

Now I got this.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Finally, after nearly three hours, the page loaded, which showed "The Highly-Anticipated 2017 Fake News Awards" was a blog post.

GOP.com

A source close to the Republican National Committee expressed dismay that the party would participate in the spectacle.

"The RNC has become the dumpster for misplaced shit that’s too crazy for the actual White House," the person told BuzzFeed News.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT