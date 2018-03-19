Facebook's Security Chief Is Reportedly Leaving Over How The Company Handles Misinformation

Alex Stamos is reportedly leaving the company over disagreements about how the company has responded to Russian activity on its platform.

Facebook's head of information security is leaving over disagreements about how the company polices the spread of disinformation on its platform, the New York Times first reported Monday.

Alex Stamos joined Facebook as chief information security officer in June 2015 and has been a staunch proponent of uncovering and publicly disclosing how Russia used the social network to influence the US presidential election. But in doing so, he has clashed with other top executives, including Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, the Times reported, citing current and former employees who asked not to be identified.



Facebook declined to confirm whether Stamos would be leaving the company in the next few months, stating that Stamos continues to lead the company's security team.

"He has held this position for nearly three years and leads our security efforts especially around emerging security risks," a spokesperson said in a statement. "He is a valued member of the team and we are grateful for all he does each and every day.”

In a tweet, Stamos dismissed reports of his departure as "rumors," and said he is "still fully engaged" with his work at Facebook despite his role changing.



"It's true that my role did change," he wrote shortly after the Times story broke. "I'm currently spending more time exploring emerging security risks and working on election security."