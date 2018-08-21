BuzzFeed News

Animal Crackers Are Now Free To Roam On The Box So Check That Off Your World Peace List

Cue “Mr. Brightside.”

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on August 21, 2018, at 6:06 p.m. ET

You might want to sit down for this major news update: After more than 100 years, the animals on the packaging of Barnum’s Animal Crackers are now free to roam across the lush wilderness of their Nabisco box, no longer confined behind their circus cages.

BEHOLD THEIR PROWESS:

The once-confined creatures are now free thanks to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which had sent a letter to Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelēz International, in 2016 demanding they remove the bars from the packaging and take a stand against “the egregious cruelty inherent in circuses that use animals and the public’s swelling opposition to the exploitation of animals used for entertainment.”

“No living being exists simply to be a spectacle or to perform tricks for human entertainment, yet all circuses and traveling shows that use animals treat them as mere props, denying them everything that’s natural and important to them,” PETA said in a statement Monday.

Mondelēz took the letter seriously and removed its zoo animals from their boxcar cages and let them all hang out together in the open plains.

“When PETA reached out about Barnum’s, we saw this as another great opportunity to continue to keep this brand modern and contemporary,” Jason Levine, Mondelēz’s chief marketing officer for North America, said in a statement.

Thanking Nabisco, PETA called the redesign a big victory that came in a small package and “perfectly reflects that society no longer tolerates using wild animals in circuses!”

We're sending a big thanks to Nabisco! After working with PETA, Barnum’s Animals Crackers iconic package now shows animals free in nature instead of captive in boxcars. It perfectly reflects that society no longer tolerates using wild animals in circuses! https://t.co/TZfQDQaLeL https://t.co/6sR3I58thS

After seeing these creatures behind bars for 116 years, some people had all the feels about their newfound freedom.

Kudos to @Nabisco for it's new and wildly improved packaging for it's delicious animal crackers! Nice to see the animals free roaming. @peta 👍🐾🦒🦓🐘🦁🦍

“Hooray!” “Awesome!” “Beautiful, majestic and free!” people on the internet cheered.

Some are saying @PETA wasted time, money, and effort pressuring Nabisco to free the animals from the circus on Animal Crackers. I disagree. Children will no longer think it's OK to put animals in cages. Well done PETA. Thank You Nabisco. It's never too late to change. https://t.co/8KZts5YG7N

Many noted that this is what we have all been waiting for and the internet should collectively sing The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

Mr. Brightside Edition https://t.co/qwJQIrss4a

“I’m going to buy a box of animal crackers today,” this guy said, thanking the companies for redesigning the box.

I’m going to buy a box of animal crackers today. Thank you Nabisco and Mendelez for redesigning the box. Good work PETA.

...But others pointed to one glaring elephant in the room (pardon my pun)...these are animal CRACKERS. So we, like, still eat them.

Because #FreeRange #AnimalCrackers are much more ethical than caged animal crackers! Thanks, PETA, for your compassion for cartoon critters &amp; righting this egregious wrong. Kudos to courageous Nabisco for freeing these fake animals so that we can devour them with loving hearts. https://t.co/Eh9VAhGfHu

The world is now a little bit better thanks to this defining moment, one user said.

We can all rest easy. All is right with the world now that PETA has gotten animal crackers to change their packages so that they are no longer pictured in cages.

Next up: solving climate change and ending nuclear war.

Now, the animals on the front of Animal Crackers box are free roaming— not caged. Glad we got that one solved. Now we only have nuclear war and climate change to solve and we are good. https://t.co/gdP4bJ3NEo

Even the dictionary threw a little shade at the organization for making such a to-do over the rights of cookies.

Animal cracker. Noun. A small cookie in the shape of an animal. Used in a sentence: Animal crackers are no longer in cages after complaints from PETA. https://t.co/1NkBwzFSJT https://t.co/IPwcocF39M

In response to some sassy comments, PETA said the new box “sets an example of compassion”...which still didn’t really matter to Taylor.

In the end, this guy made an important point that we should not be pleased or impressed until they actually pay attention to the damn crackers IN the box, smh.

This comment on the cage free #animalcrackers box wins the internet today

