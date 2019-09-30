Florida Authorities Arrested "Clueless" Actor Stacey Dash On Domestic Battery Charges
Dash told police in a 911 call that her husband had assaulted her after a family argument got out of hand.
Authorities in Florida arrested Clueless actor Stacey Dash on suspicion of domestic battery on Sunday after a verbal argument escalated.
Around 7:45 p.m., the 52-year-old actor turned conservative commentator got into a fight with her husband and his children at an apartment building in New Port Richey, Florida, according to a report from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and a 911 call.
The arrest report states that Dash pushed the man and slapped him in the face, leaving him with "red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed."
The sheriff's office released a recording of the 911 call and footage from the arrest. Talking to the dispatcher, Dash said she was defending herself after her husband put her in a chokehold during a family argument.
"We were all arguing, and I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face," she tells the dispatcher. "I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold."
In response to a man's muffled voice in the background, Dash says, "You want to see the marks around my neck?"
Another inaudible voice can be heard and Dash pauses before answering, "I didn't hit you."
"I need you to stop engaging with him, ma'am," the dispatcher interjects.
Dash then tells the operator that she, three children, and another adult were involved in the incident. Although emotional, she says she does not believe she is in danger and is trying to stay calm and remain in the room.
"I just want to get out of here safely," she says later on in the call.
In the two-minute video from an officer's body camera, the actor calmly follows the deputies' instructions as they ask her to put her hands behind her back and hand over her cellphone.
"What are you doing?" Dash asks as one deputy handcuffs her.
"I'll tell you in a second," he replies. "I am just detaining you for right now."
After asking her if the cuffs are too tight, the sheriff's deputy takes her arm and proceeds to take her to the patrol car.
"Am I being arrested?" she asks.
"I'll explain it all to you in a second," the deputy responds as they walk through the apartment building's stucco hallway and out to the street.
She quietly answer his questions, telling him that she has never been arrested in Florida or any other state, that she does not have a concealed carry permit, and that she was born in the Bronx.
She tells the deputy that she "did a film called Clueless" and was once a "Fox News contributor."
While she is best known for starring in the iconic ’90s rom-com and a stint on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Dash briefly delved into politics, running as a Republican to represent California’s 44th Congressional District in 2018.
For about a year, she also worked as a commentator for Fox News but was suspended in 2015 for saying then-president Obama "could give a shit" about terrorism. The actor also wrote a book titled There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.
Dash was booked at the Land O’Lakes detention facility on Sunday night and released at 11:47 a.m. the next day after posting $500 bail, according to sheriff's records.
A representative for Dash did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
