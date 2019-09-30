Florida Authorities Arrested "Clueless" Actor Stacey Dash On Domestic Battery Charges

Authorities in Florida arrested Clueless actor Stacey Dash on suspicion of domestic battery on Sunday after a verbal argument escalated.

Around 7:45 p.m., the 52-year-old actor turned conservative commentator got into a fight with her husband and his children at an apartment building in New Port Richey, Florida, according to a report from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and a 911 call.

The arrest report states that Dash pushed the man and slapped him in the face, leaving him with "red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed."

The sheriff's office released a recording of the 911 call and footage from the arrest. Talking to the dispatcher, Dash said she was defending herself after her husband put her in a chokehold during a family argument.

"We were all arguing, and I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face," she tells the dispatcher. "I pushed her back. He put me into a chokehold."

In response to a man's muffled voice in the background, Dash says, "You want to see the marks around my neck?"

Another inaudible voice can be heard and Dash pauses before answering, "I didn't hit you."

"I need you to stop engaging with him, ma'am," the dispatcher interjects.

Dash then tells the operator that she, three children, and another adult were involved in the incident. Although emotional, she says she does not believe she is in danger and is trying to stay calm and remain in the room.

"I just want to get out of here safely," she says later on in the call.