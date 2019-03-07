A Colorado father who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and their two young girls said the last thing one of his daughters said before he strangled her was "Daddy, no!" according to a newly released report

Chris Watts is currently serving three life terms plus 84 years in prison after confessing to strangling his 34-year-old pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in November.

On Feb. 18, investigators interviewed Watts, 33, for about five hours at a correctional facility in Wisconsin, painting a more in-depth, chilling picture of what led up to, and how he committed, the murders.

Throughout the hourslong interview, Watts recalled how he felt like something had "snapped" from a rage, like he had lost his mind and "didn't know what had happened."

Last summer, the father started having an affair with a woman from work. On the morning of Aug. 18, Watts told investigators he knew he had hit a breaking point and had to tell his wife. Shanann started crying and said she had a feeling there was someone else.

While sitting on top of her in bed, he also told her he didn't love her, to which she threatened to take the children.

"You’re never gonna see the kids again... you’re never gonna see them again," his wife said in response, Watts told investigators.

That's when he put his hands around her neck and started to strangle her.

“Every time I think about it, I’m just like, did I know I was going to do that?" he told investigators. "I didn’t want to do this, but I did it ... I don’t even want to say it felt like I had to, it just felt like there was already something in my mind that was implanted that I was gonna do it and when I woke up that morning it was gonna happen and I had no control over it.”



His wife never fought back, he said.

After Shanann died, Bella walked into the room with her blanket, asking what

was wrong with her mom.

“Mommy don’t feel good," Watts said he told her.



He then wrapped his wife in their bedsheet and dragged her down the stairs to his truck.