Unbelievable Photos Show California Towns Transformed Into Islands By Devastating Floods

Days of unrelenting heavy rains have transformed Northern California communities into islands, stranding thousands of residents and submerging their homes, shops, and schools under several feet of brown water. The now-inundated towns were caught in what meteorologists call an atmospheric river — a long stretch of water vapor that transports and dumps heaps of moisture like a "river in the sky." The phenomenon can carry roughly the equivalent to "the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River," US scientists say, and when combined with strong winds, can lead to incredible rainfall and flooding. The incessant storms warped Sonoma County's Russian River, swelling it to nearly 46 feet — 14 feet above flood stage — and turning the towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio into islands, authorities said. It was the worst flooding the area has seen in more than two decades.

Guerneville is land locked. You cannot get into or out of town. All roads leading to the community are flooded.

More than 4,500 residents were stranded, muddy water encircling their roofs, apartment complexes, mini-golf courses, and markets. Photos captured people loading supplies into kayaks and canoes, navigating submerged streets on long paddle boards, in row boats...and trash cans.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Sonoma and five other Northern California counties on Thursday, freeing up funds "to help communities respond to and recover from severe winter storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, power outages, and damage to critical infrastructure." A week earlier, the new governor issued emergency proclamations for 21 other counties across the state still unearthing themselves from record-breaking winter storms and snowfalls.

So far, the floods have damaged more than 3,000 structures in Sonoma County, the sheriff's office said Thursday afternoon. Authorities rescued 59 people with boats, helicopters, and high-water vehicles and scores of roads remain closed.

Thankfully, the swollen river started to recede Thursday and residents had a rain-free day to go outside and try to assess the damage, though showers are slated to pick up again Friday night. Stunning photos from the area showed the towns inundated by near-historic flooding, swallowing vineyards, wineries, highways, and mailboxes.

