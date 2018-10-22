In what has become a familiar ritual in 2018, Kelvin Peña, a viral sensation known as "Brother Nature" or the "deer whisperer," began trending on Twitter this weekend after a series of racist, sexist and anti-Semitic tweets he sent years ago resurfaced among his millions of followers.



If you've never heard of Peña, he's a 20-year-old internet celebrity who blew up in 2016 after he posted a video to Vine called "Money and the deer squad." The clip featured Peña's deer gal pal, Canela, wearing a gold chain and romping through a backyard. Naturally, it went viral, spawning the then-teenager to create his "Brother Nature" brand by continuing to post videos of him with his deer "pets."

In an interview with BuzzFeed in 2016, Peña, then 17, described his relationship with the his deer pals, including one named "Money," whom he called his "best friend."

"Every day since, he comes to my house and brings his lil' family, which I all gave names too – they're my deer squad," he said.

Peña now has has over two million followers on Instagram and over one million on Twitter. At the height of his internet fame, he founded a nonprofit called "Everybody Eats," geared toward "helping single-parent families during the holidays and after-school kids year-round." And last year, he used the foundation to help send supplies to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.



He also still posts about Canela, Money, and a host of other animals, as well as sponsored ads and plugs for businesses and brands.