A Dead Bat Was Found In A Prepackaged Salad And People Are Grossed Out

This takes "organic" to a whole new level...Health officials are now investigating.

If you just ate, are currently eating, or about to eat, sorry.

Two people in Florida are getting checked for rabies after they say they found a dead bat in their prepackaged salad. Yes. A dead bat.

They had already eaten some of the leafy greens before finding a "decomposed organism" in a 5-ounce clear container of Fresh Express saladd, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday, the company said it was recalling its Organic Marketside Spring Mix "out of an abundance of caution."

The salad mix was distributed exclusively to Walmart stores in the Southeastern region of the US, such as Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. Walmart has since pulled the product from its shelves.

Florida health officials, the Food and Drug Administration, and the CDC are now investigating.

Because the bat was so decayed, the CDC couldn't immediately rule out whether it had carried rabies and recommended both people who consumed the salad be treated just in case.

"Both people report being in good health and neither has any signs of rabies," the CDC said, emphasizing that the risk of transmission is considered to be very low—especially by consuming an infected animal.

It has not heard of any other cases of bat material found in packaged salads.

"People who have eaten the recalled salad product and did not find animal material are not at risk and do not need to contact their health department," the CDC said.

