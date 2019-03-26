A manager at an Arby's in Oklahoma shot and killed a customer who repeatedly threatened her and spat on her face Saturday night, and then returned to finish her shift, police said.

Deionna Young was charged with first-degree murder after Tulsa police said she confessed to shooting 25-year-old Desean Tallent.

When officers responded to a call about a car crash in a Walmart parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, they found Tallent in his car with a gunshot wound in his chest. He later died from his injury.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives discovered that Tallent had gotten into an argument at the nearby Arby's, which ended with him threatening Young and spitting in her face.

Tallent then "promised to come back and hurt her, and about an hour later, came back," police said in a statement.

Tallent began to circle the lot, so Young ran outside, got in her car, and followed him down the street. Both drivers kept braking their cars, "playing cat and mouse," police said. That's when, according to police, Young shot at Tallent and returned to work.

Tallent kept driving until he crashed his SUV into one of Walmart's entrances. He later died at the hospital.

Young, who is also 25, confessed to the shooting, police said. She also claimed that she destroyed the weapon and will show detectives "where she dumped the gun parts," police added in a statement.

According to Tulsa World, Young does not have a gun license. She was being held without bond at the county jail.

An Arby's spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "the franchise owner is cooperating with authorities as they conduct an investigation.”