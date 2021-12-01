Court Documents Provide New Insight Into How Live Ammunition May Have Ended Up In Alec Baldwin’s Gun On The Set Of “Rust”

Mega / GC Images Alec Baldwin speaks to photographers in Manchester, Vermont, Oct. 30, 2021.

Live and "dummy" rounds may have been mixed together in a box, potentially even bearing the same manufacturer’s logo, on the set of Rust before Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to documents released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Since the Oct. 21 shooting, investigators have been trying to piece together how live ammunition, which should not be on a movie set, wound up in the Colt .45 that was handed to Baldwin during a rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe. A search warrant released on Tuesday showed investigators are seeking documents related to equipment and ammunition used on the low-budget Western, employee work contracts, and all ammunition used or stored on set as well as the boxes in which it was kept. A detective’s affidavit supporting the search warrant also provides new information based on interviews with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer tasked with overseeing the weapons on set who has come under scrutiny for her limited experience, as well as Thell Reed, her father and a well-known armorer, Sarah Zachry, the Rust prop master, and Seth Kenney, who owns a weapon and prop rental company in Arizona and acted as a mentor figure to Gutierrez-Reed. The documents show that Kenney, who was not on set, supplied some of the ammunition for the production and that the Reeds had told investigators the live rounds might have come from him.

Jae C. Hong / AP A Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, Oct. 25, 2021.

Gutierrez-Reed, the 24-year-old armorer, told investigators that she and Zachry had checked and loaded the guns earlier in the day and did not thoroughly scan them again after the crew had broken for lunch around 12:30 p.m. Gutierrez-Reed said she put five dummy rounds into the long-barrel Colt .45, which Baldwin would eventually use to accidentally kill Hutchins and injure director Joel Souza, right before lunch. So-called dummy rounds contain no explosives or propellents and are used as stand-ins for real bullets. After they finished eating, Zachry took the gun from the safe and handed it to Gutierrez-Reed, who turned her attention to one round that wouldn’t go in. She cleaned it out and put in another round, bringing the total to six. The guns were checked, she told investigators, but she reiterated that she “didn’t really check [the firearm] too much” because it had been locked up over lunch. Due to COVID protocols, she said she was not inside the church on set when Baldwin fired the gun. “We had the gun the whole time before that, and nothing happened,” she said, according to the search warrant affidavit. “I wasn’t in there, and they weren't even supposed to be pulling the hammer back.”

Jae C. Hong / AP Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021