A Black Firefighter Was Reported To Police While Inspecting People's Homes

Kevin Moore was checking homes in Oakland for potential fire hazards when his colleagues say residents racially profiled him.

Clipboard in hand and sporting his dark blue uniform, Kevin Moore was among several firefighters who fanned across the woodsy, upscale neighborhoods in the Oakland Hills last month to inspect homes for potential hazards before California's fire season ramps up.

Except Moore, who is black, was reported to police. And last week, while checking another person's home for overgrown vegetation, a resident confronted Moore, filming the veteran firefighter with a cellphone and demanding to see his ID.

Frustrated by the treatment Moore has encountered on the job, fellow Oakland firefighter Megan Bryan posted on Facebook about the incident, noting that she, a white woman, "has never had the cops called on me, in uniform or not."

"I've never been videoed," she added, "nor has anyone ever asked or my Fire Dept. ID..."

During these vegetation management inspections — which residents are notified of ahead of time — firefighters try knocking on doors or ringing doorbells before entering the property. If residents are not at home, the fire department is required to conduct the review anyway, examining yards for dry vegetation, low-hanging tree limbs, and other fire-spreading hazards.



While out on a shift in the Oakland Hills, Bryan said, she got a call from a 911 emergency dispatcher checking to make sure that the fire department was actually doing inspections in the area.

A woman, thinking Moore looked suspicious in her backyard, had called police. Annoyed, Bryan, who knew Moore was on that street, confirmed that the engine company was there.

"She also sent security footage of my coworker to the police dept., saying she suspected criminal activity at her house," Bryan wrote. "Let me explain to you we drive a big red fire engine to these houses, wear our uniforms, wear a radio on us and carry an iPad/clipboard."

Oakland police forwarded the security video to Vincent Crudele, who leads the fire department's vegetation management unit.

"It shows him properly doing his job," Crudele told BuzzFeed News. "It's very obvious, actually, because he is wearing his jacket, radio, and was out there representing the department and ensuring that people and their homes are safe."