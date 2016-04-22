Spotify Will Tell You Which "Game Of Thrones" Character You Are
Jon Snow loves indie rock, Dany is into "shimmer pop," and Tormund Giantsbane is a metal head.
Game of Thrones picks up again this weekend, and the question on everyone's mind is:
What character am I??
But, if you're interested in finding out which GoT character shares your musical tastes, Spotify has you covered.
I got Daenerys Targaryen.
My colleague Caroline was crushed when Spotify identified her as a Varys.
There are 31 different options.
Find out your character here.
-
