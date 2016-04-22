BuzzFeed News

Spotify Will Tell You Which "Game Of Thrones" Character You Are

Jon Snow loves indie rock, Dany is into "shimmer pop," and Tormund Giantsbane is a metal head.

Posted on April 22, 2016, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Game of Thrones picks up again this weekend, and the question on everyone's mind is:

What character am I??

Not really. People want to know whether Jon Snow is dead or not.
But, if you're interested in finding out which GoT character shares your musical tastes, Spotify has you covered.

The music streaming service launched a tool today at www.spotify-gameofthrones.com that analyzes your listening habits to determine your Game of Thrones character.
I got Daenerys Targaryen.

I feel very good about this because Dany is the Unburnt, Mother of Dragons, and the Breaker of Chains. I feel less good about it because, according to Spotify, Dany listens to a lot of &quot;shimmer pop.&quot;My editor, who listens to a lot of metal, got Tormund Giantsbane, who is metal. VERY metal. Coincidentally, his personal motto is also &quot;If you lie to me, I&#x27;ll pull your guts out through your throat.&quot;
My colleague Caroline was crushed when Spotify identified her as a Varys.

Varys enjoys listening to bands like Throbbing Gristle and Einstürzende Neubauten. Caroline doesn&#x27;t recall listening to much of either, but Spotify is certain she&#x27;d enjoy them both.&quot;The absence of desire leaves one free to pursue other things&quot; is a very grim motto to live by. Good luck, Caroline!
There are 31 different options.

There are a lot of possible results, and each one comes with a playlist. According to the playlists, Jon Snow loves indie rock, Hodor is a big fan of Kid Cudi, Cersei likes powerful female vocalists, and Tyrion listens to classy things like Stravinsky, Miles Davis, and Erik Satie.
Find out your character here.

