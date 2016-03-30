BuzzFeed News

Meet The Breakout Star Of Microsoft's Build Conference

Bryan Roper, a true iconoclast.

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 30, 2016, at 12:58 p.m. ET

Today, at Microsoft's annual Build Conference, something amazing happened.

Nicole Nguyen @itsnicolenguyen

A star was born.

Tech conferences are usually dull, Banana Republic–dominated affairs. This guy came onstage and immediately stole the show. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Tech conferences are usually dull, Banana Republic–dominated affairs. This guy came onstage and immediately stole the show.

People had only one question:

Dan @dcrane2

Roper is an executive at Microsoft. Apparently he used to be a BLUES PIANIST, and the people love him.

His sartorial choices were a huge and immediate hit.

Dina Bass @dinabass

Stephanie @seaotta

Donald Kelly @DonaldKelly_

He's basically Build's Scarf Guy.

Blake Chastain @brchastain

But really, it was his charisma that stole our hearts.

These conferences are, essentially, a long commercial for the tech company that puts them on, and they can be really stuffy. A typical applause line is something like, &quot;We&#x27;re bringing the open source command lines to Windows.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

These conferences are, essentially, a long commercial for the tech company that puts them on, and they can be really stuffy. A typical applause line is something like, "We're bringing the open source command lines to Windows."

That's not Roper's style.

Alex Drenea @AlexDrenea

Parvez Shaikh @prvz0101

Dieter Bohn @backlon

Tatiana King Jones @TatianaKing

With some really quotable lines.

Nicole Nguyen @itsnicolenguyen

Nicole Nguyen @itsnicolenguyen

And, on top of all that, his demos were on point.

Heidi N Moore @moorehn

If only.

Kelly Sheridan @kellysheridan22

