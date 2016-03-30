Meet The Breakout Star Of Microsoft's Build Conference
Bryan Roper, a true iconoclast.
Today, at Microsoft's annual Build Conference, something amazing happened.
A star was born.
People had only one question:
His sartorial choices were a huge and immediate hit.
He's basically Build's Scarf Guy.
But really, it was his charisma that stole our hearts.
That's not Roper's style.
With some really quotable lines.
And, on top of all that, his demos were on point.
If only.
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
