BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

How Did You Listen To "Lemonade"?

tech

How Did You Listen To "Lemonade"?

We know you've heard it. But did you actually shell out for a Tidal account?

By Brendan Klinkenberg

Headshot of Brendan Klinkenberg

Brendan Klinkenberg

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 26, 2016, at 3:02 p.m. ET

By now, everyone's heard Beyoncé's new album, Lemonade.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

It's basically destroying the internet as we speak.

In typical Bey fashion, though, the rollout was unique.

The only way to stream the album is by subscribing to Tidal, or buying it on iTunes or Amazon. This is, evidently, a boon for Tidal, which is owned by Beyoncé&#x27;s husband, Jay Z, and which is now the No. 2 most downloaded app in the iTunes store.
Via beyonce.tidal.com

The only way to stream the album is by subscribing to Tidal, or buying it on iTunes or Amazon. This is, evidently, a boon for Tidal, which is owned by Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z, and which is now the No. 2 most downloaded app in the iTunes store.

  1. So, how are you listening to "Lemonade"?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    I was already a Tidal subscriber.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I'm on, like, my fourth free trial on Tidal at this point.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I bought the album as soon as it hit iTunes.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I bought the CD/DVD combo on Amazon.
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I illegally downloaded it, of course?
    Correct
    Incorrect
    I actually still haven't listened to it, but I hear Jay cheated on Bey??!!!??
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, how are you listening to "Lemonade"?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I was already a Tidal subscriber.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I'm on, like, my fourth free trial on Tidal at this point.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I bought the album as soon as it hit iTunes.
  4.  
    vote votes
    I bought the CD/DVD combo on Amazon.
  5.  
    vote votes
    I illegally downloaded it, of course?
  6.  
    vote votes
    I actually still haven't listened to it, but I hear Jay cheated on Bey??!!!??
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT