How Did You Listen To "Lemonade"?
We know you've heard it. But did you actually shell out for a Tidal account?
By now, everyone's heard Beyoncé's new album, Lemonade.
In typical Bey fashion, though, the rollout was unique.
So, how are you listening to "Lemonade"?
So, how are you listening to "Lemonade"?
vote votesI was already a Tidal subscriber.
vote votesI'm on, like, my fourth free trial on Tidal at this point.
vote votesI bought the album as soon as it hit iTunes.
vote votesI bought the CD/DVD combo on Amazon.
vote votesI illegally downloaded it, of course?
vote votesI actually still haven't listened to it, but I hear Jay cheated on Bey??!!!??
