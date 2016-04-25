Here's How A Silicon Valley Programmer Got A $250K Salary

He's a former poker pro who last year enrolled in a programming bootcamp — a mainstay for aspiring techies hoping to break into a big-name Silicon Valley company like Google, Uber, or Airbnb. In Qureshi's case, the 12-week program landed him a job as the director of product at the bootcamp he attended, App Academy.

Earlier this month, with just a year's worth of programming experience, Qureshi received a $250,000 job offer from Airbnb. That Qureshi was able to land such a gig isn't particularly interesting; "Tech Engineer Gets Huge Salary" is a story that could be written daily in the Bay Area. But the tale of how he came to receive the job offer, from beginning to end, is fascinating.

It's a glimpse into how dizzying salaries are attained, something not often discussed publicly, let alone openly in Silicon Valley. And Qureshi has interesting plans for his salary. He's an effective altruist who has pledged to donate a substantial portion of his lifetime income to high-impact charities.