Google's Crazy Modular Smartphone Is Officially On Its Way
Project Ara is finally coming to market. Developers get it in late 2016, consumers in 2017.
This is Project Ara.
It has a ton of parts.
Later this year, we'll start seeing Ara in the wild.
Google is dedicating a new division of the company to Ara.
When Ara ships, it will be a little scaled back from the original concept Google showed off last year.
