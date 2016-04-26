This Autonomous Camera Drone Can Follow Your Face
Hover Camera is small, safe, smart — and a little scary.
This is the (not particularly creatively titled) Hover Camera.
Hover Camera is a tiny, self-flying drone with an onboard 4K camera.
It's also portable. You can fold it, making it even smaller still.
While airborne, the Hover Camera can be piloted via smartphone app ...
ADVERTISEMENT
... or programmed to follow someone's face.
Thankfully, Hover Camera is still first-generation. As a result, the video it shoots is a little lurchy.
It takes pretty good pictures, though.
Hover Camera may be the first autonomous drone that makes sense for the average consumer to bring home.
-
Brendan Klinkenberg is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Brendan Klinkenberg at brendan.klinkenberg@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.